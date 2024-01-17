Putting up devotees: 51 home stays, 14 hotels inaugurated in Ayodhya

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, senior BJP leader BL Santosh, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi and tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh, jointly inaugurated 51 homestays and 14 hotels for devotees in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The government is working in partnership with private players to promote religious tourism in India (HT File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh ministers and BJP leaders visited Shankar Homestay run by Sudha Maurya and lauded the effort of Maurya and other entrepreneurs for providing cheap and good facilities to tourists.

Santosh said, in view of the large number of people visiting Ayodhya, the excellent accommodation arrangement will be pleasant and comfortable for everyone.

Jaiveer Singh said that the efforts of Sudha Maurya, an OBC, are commendable. Oyo Group will make more than 100 rooms accessible to disabled and senior citizens. The rate of the rooms will be between ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, which will be within the reach of devotees.

The government is working in partnership with private players to promote religious tourism in India. These homestays will play an important role in providing comfortable and affordable accommodation to travellers wishing to explore Ayodhya, he said.

OYO properties in Ayodhya are located at strategic locations across Ayodhya, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable stay for guests. These homestays offer a combination of quality and affordability that suit the diverse needs of religious tourists, making their pilgrimage to Ayodhya a memorable and comfortable experience, he said.

“We are confident that the government-private companies’ collaboration will play an important role in promoting tourism and creating new economic opportunities for the region, he said.

The tourism department is preparing to meet the needs of pilgrims and tourists visiting Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony. Apart from hotels and resorts, paying guest facilities are being prepared on a large scale in villages and cities. About 600 paying guest facilities have been registered, out of which certificates have been issued to 441. There will be provision for about 2,400 to 2,500 paying guest rooms. Devotees can make bookings through the Divya Ayodhya App, he said.

Deepa Malik, director, OYO, said, “It is a privilege to play a role in enhancing the hospitality infrastructure of Ayodhya and providing a comfortable and accessible stay for devotees and tourists from across the world. We have also identified 15 OYO homestays in Ayodhya with ramps to make it convenient for Divyang devotees”.