Rahul Gandhi trying to defame Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over on his statement on Ayodhya and asserted that the Rae Bareli MP was trying to defame Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya. The chief minister also stated that during Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi had given false and misleading statements. (HT FILE)

Rebuffing Rahul Gandhi’s statement in Parliament that no compensation was given to people displaced during the road widening drive in Ayodhya, Adityanath said ₹1733 crore compensation was given by the state government.

The chief minister also stated that during Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi had given false and misleading statements.

“He gave misleading statements on the Constitution and tried to influence the election with the help foreign funds,” he added.

“Everyone knows who kept Ayodhya devoid of its identity till date. Rahul Gandhi and his allies not only kept Ayodhya in “vanvas” but also made the river Saryu red,” Adityanath said.

Adityanath was referring to police firing on karsevaks in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990 during the Mulayam Singh Yadav regime.

“Whether it is Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path or Ayodhya airport, compensation was given to all those whose land, house or shop was acquired,” he said.

“We have constructed shops for those who had space at the back (of demolished shops) and for those who didn’t, we have allotted new shops in multilevel complexes,” he added.