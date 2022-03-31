Raid at former UP minister’s meat factory
MEERUT A joint team of the police, weights & measures department, pollution board and other departments conducted a raid at the meat factory of former minister and BSP leader, Haji Yakoob Qureshi, on Thursday afternoon.
Situated on Hapur road, the factory, Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd, exports packaged meat to the Middle East and other countries.
“The raid was conducted after complaints that the factory’s licence had expired, but processing/packaging of meat was still on. A big consignment of meat was stored in the factory and officials were assessing its weight and legal status,” said SP (rural) Keshav Mishra. The raid was continuing till late evening.
Speaking to HT over phone, Haji Yakoob’s son Imran Qureshi, said he was out of town and therefore didn’t know much about the raid. He, however, claimed that there was no illegal practice in the factory. “Some packets of stored meat were damaged while shifting and they were being re-packed,” he added.
BSP leader Haji Yakoob had contested 2019 Lok Sabha election and lost by a slender margin to his nearest rival – BJP’s Rajendra Agarwal. He was a minister in the BSP government in UP and made headlines after announcing a bounty on the head of a Danish cartoonist who made a caricature of Prophet Mohammad in 2006.
‘Discrimination based on religion…”: Owaisi on Muslim vendor row in Karnataka
On Thursday, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Karnataka government over the hubbub over the row over Muslim vendors. Similar banners were displayed at Padubidri temple festival also, and at a couple of temples in Dakshina Kannada district as well. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had tweeted to CM Basavaraj Bommai to resolve “growing religious divide” in Karnataka.
Covid-19: West Bengal govt lifts all restrictions, mask use to continue
The West Bengal government on Thursday withdrew most of the pandemic-related restrictions, barring the use of face masks. The withdrawal of the restrictions came almost two years after the pandemic struck the nation in March 2020. Similar lifting of curbs were also announced in Maharashtra and Delhi during the day. The Maharashtra government said all restrictions regarding the containing of the pandemic would be withdrawn from Saturday, while masks would be made optional.
“Those who don't respect constitution…”: Karnataka HM amid halal row
Amid the raging halal row where some right wing organisations have asked Hindus not to use halal meat during 'Hosa Tadaku' festival, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said those who do not respect the Constitution and honour the court verdict should be taught a lesson. Jnanendra said the 'Boycott halal food' campaign is not a law and order situation but something related to faith and sentiments, "which everyone knows."
Why Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah are making a beeline for Siddaganga Mutt
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have scheduled back-to-back visits to the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka, wherein they will be taking part in the 115th birth anniversary and Guru Vandana programme of late revered Shivakumara Swamiji. The mutt, built in the 15th century, is a spiritual centre for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, and was established by Sri Haradanahally Gosala Siddeshwara Swamigalu in Tumkur.
Diwale in Belapur becomes first smart village in Navi Mumbai
Diwale, a small fishing village in Navi Mumbai, is now recognised as the first smart village in this city. No longer are fish being sold in the open. The fisherfolk have a fully equipped market for the same. The smart village concept was envisioned by PM Narendra Modi, who had asked for adoption of villages by people's representatives. Accordingly, BJP MLA Manda Mhatre adopted Diwale village. The residents have welcomed the change.
