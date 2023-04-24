Rain pulls down mercury; more likely in East U.P. today

A thunderstorm and rain brought relief for the second consecutive day to people in the state capital on Monday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The forecast for Tuesday is that rain/thundershower is very likely at isolated places over east UP while in Lucknow the sky will remain clear, becoming partly cloudy but it may not rain.

The Met department has issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over the East UP.

Lucknow experienced 2.8 mm rain on Monday. As a result, the day temperature in the state capital dropped to 31.4 degrees Celsius which was 7.7 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 20 which was 2.2 degrees Celsius below normal.

A few other districts also experienced rain, including Fursatganj 15.6 mm, Kanpur 14 mm and Basti 3.5 mm. Due to the rain in several parts of the state, maximum temperatures in many districts dropped to below the 40-degrees-Celsius mark and in few cases, it went below 30 degrees. Faizabad was hottest in the state at 36.5 degrees Celsius, Lakhimpur Khiri 36, Prayagraj 35.8, Banda 35.2 degrees Celsius.

In Lucknow, the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden saw a decent footfall of 7,444 people as the rain made the weather pleasant. A long queue of visitors, particularly children, could be seen at the toy train while elders were seen picnicking on the lawns at Lucknow zoo. The sheer number of visitors forced the zoo authorities to operate additional ticket counters at various gates.