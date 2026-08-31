Rain to intensify in Uttar Pradesh over next 48 hours; orange alert in 6 districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts for Uttar Pradesh, forecasting continued rainfall over the next few days under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the West Bengal-North Odisha coast. An aerial view of floating boats near the Sangam Ghat, inundated by the swollen waters of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, in Prayagraj on Sunday. (ANI)

“Due to a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coast, along with a western disturbance in the form of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Punjab and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, monsoon activity is likely to increase significantly over Uttar Pradesh during the next 24-48 hours. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over eastern and southeastern Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, as the low-pressure area moves further, the focus of rainfall is expected to gradually shift towards southern Uttar Pradesh and the Bundelkhand region,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

The rainfall deficit in eastern Uttar Pradesh, western Uttar Pradesh and the state as a whole, which stood at 34%, 15% and 27%, respectively, at the end of July, has since improved to fall within the normal rainfall category. As of August 30, eastern UP has a 14% deficit, while western UP has recorded 3% excess rainfall and the state overall has a 7% deficit. Rainfall between 19% surplus and 19% deficit is considered normal.

As of now, 30 districts in Uttar Pradesh have recorded deficient or large deficient rainfall, while 31 districts have received normal rainfall. Ten districts have recorded excess rainfall and four have received large excess rainfall during the monsoon season so far.

During the past 24 hours, the Baberu meteorological observatory in Banda recorded very heavy rainfall of 217.6 mm. Naraini in Banda received 98.2 mm, while Bisalpur in Pilibhit recorded 75 mm and Gonda Sadar 70.6 mm, with all three receiving heavy rainfall.

For Monday, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli and adjoining areas. A yellow alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Banda, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and adjoining areas, the weatherman said.

Lucknow received 7.1 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. The forecast for Monday indicates generally cloudy skies with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 33°C and 27°C, respectively.