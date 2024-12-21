Rajbhar accuses Congress, SP of using Dalits for political mileage

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday, accusing them of exploiting Dalits for political gains while neglecting their welfare. Rajbhar accused the SP of pursuing anti-Dalit politics. (Sourced)

“Congress has always opposed Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. They’ve done nothing for Dalits and have used them as a mere vote bank,” Rajbhar said during an interaction with media persons.

Rajbhar also accused the SP of pursuing anti-Dalit politics. “The SP has historically been against Dalits. Many of their senior leaders have made infamous remarks against Babasaheb and the community,” he alleged.

He contrasted this with the efforts of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, stating that its policies align with Ambedkar’s vision of empowering the marginalised.

“Poverty and illiteracy among Dalits were issues close to Babasaheb’s heart. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, initiatives like housing schemes, the Ayushman Bharat health card, and free education for Dalits and the poor are making Ambedkar’s dream a reality,” Rajbhar asserted.

“If the Congress had respected Babasaheb, backward Dalits would be in a much better position today,” said Rajbhar.

Rajbhar further called for the highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, to be awarded to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, acknowledging his efforts toward Dalit empowerment.