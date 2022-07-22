Rajbhar gets ‘Y’ category security amid growing proximity to BJP
VARANASI The Uttar Pradesh government accorded ‘Y’ category security to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, which is being seen in the context of the SP ally’s growing proximity to the ruling party.
The development comes days after Rajbhar’s party, an estranged ally of the Samajwadi Party (SP), voted for NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who defeated opposition pick Yashwant Sinha. Rajbhar is a second-time MLA from the Zahoorabad seat of Ghazipur.
According to a senior official, the state government had recently sought a report regarding Rajbhar’s security, after which a security committee reviewed his security and sent a report in this regard. Thereafter, the state government gave instructions to provide the ‘Y’ category security to the MLA.
SP (Ghazipur) Rohan P Botre said: “SBSP chief OP Rajbhar has been provided ‘Y’ category security on the instructions of the state government three days ago.”
Rajbhar, who was a minister in Yogi government-1, was sacked from the cabinet in May 2019 for hitting out at the state government time and again. Thereafter, he parted ways and forged an alliance with smaller political parties. Later, he formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.
Rajbhar contested the UP assembly elections-2022 in alliance with the SP. After the bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary seats, Rajbhar advised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to “come out of the AC room for strengthening the SP.”
Rajbhar, who had been critical of Yadav in the recent past, used to meet senior leaders of the BJP despite being in an alliance with the SP, said people aware of the matter.
-
Service charge debate: Eatery owners hail latest order
On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court put on hold the guidelines by Central Consumer Protection Authority that barred restaurants from adding a service charge to food bills. Justice Yashwant Varma observed, “If you don't want to pay, don't enter that restaurant. It is a question of choice.” The issue would need further consideration, the hearing concluded. In the meantime, all eateries have been asked to prominently display the levy of service charge.
-
Bengaluru, here are your details for Akasa Air flights set to take off in August
Akasa Air - is all set to begin their air services and start selling tickets online for the Bengaluru–Kochi flights. The airline has chosen Bengaluru as one of their initial arrival and destination points and the first flight from Bengaluru to Kochi will take off on August 12. According to the airlines, the flights to Kochi will departure from Bengaluru twice every day at 7.15 AM and 11AM.
-
Moose Wala murder: Gangster Manpreet cremated in Moga village amid tight security
Sharpshooter Manpreet Singh Mannu, who had killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala with AK-47 on May 29, was cremated at his native Kussa village in Moga district early on Friday. Also read: Car with bodies of four of family found in canal in Faridkot The body of the gangster was brought from Amritsar to Moga on Thursday night after the autopsy and cremated around 3am amid heavy police security.
-
Lost your documents? Now file a police complaint virtually. Here's how
Karnataka police have introduced a digital option - via the E-lost app - to file complaints of lost or missing (not stolen) items or documents - acknowledgement of which may be needed for insurance purposes - thereby reducing the need to travel to and fro police stations. This new measures comes as police see high footfalls of people who want to file complaints over lost or misplaced documents.
-
Former Karnataka CM: Will vacate seat for son to contest 2023 Assembly polls
Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said his son and party's state Vice-President B Y Vijayendra will be contesting 2023 Assembly polls from B Y Vijayendra's Shikaripura constituency, which he will be vacating. In this regard, B Y Vijayendra has been denied an MLC ticket by the central leadership in late May at the time of biennial elections. Vijayendra was appointed as the party Vice President in July 2020.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics