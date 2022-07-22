Rajbhar gets ‘Y’ category security amid growing proximity to BJP

VARANASI The Uttar Pradesh government accorded ‘Y’ category security to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, which is being seen in the context of the SP ally’s growing proximity to the ruling party.

The development comes days after Rajbhar’s party, an estranged ally of the Samajwadi Party (SP), voted for NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who defeated opposition pick Yashwant Sinha. Rajbhar is a second-time MLA from the Zahoorabad seat of Ghazipur.

According to a senior official, the state government had recently sought a report regarding Rajbhar’s security, after which a security committee reviewed his security and sent a report in this regard. Thereafter, the state government gave instructions to provide the ‘Y’ category security to the MLA.

SP (Ghazipur) Rohan P Botre said: “SBSP chief OP Rajbhar has been provided ‘Y’ category security on the instructions of the state government three days ago.”

Rajbhar, who was a minister in Yogi government-1, was sacked from the cabinet in May 2019 for hitting out at the state government time and again. Thereafter, he parted ways and forged an alliance with smaller political parties. Later, he formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Rajbhar contested the UP assembly elections-2022 in alliance with the SP. After the bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary seats, Rajbhar advised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to “come out of the AC room for strengthening the SP.”

Rajbhar, who had been critical of Yadav in the recent past, used to meet senior leaders of the BJP despite being in an alliance with the SP, said people aware of the matter.