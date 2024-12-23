Rajnath reaches Lucknow, to attend Atal’s centenary celebrations

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reached Lucknow to attend the birth centenary celebrations of the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. UP dy CM Brajesh Pathak welcoming defence minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow on December 23. (HT photo)

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, UP BJP general secretary Sanjay Rai, regional president Kamlesh Mishra, Lucknow BJP chief Anand Dwivedi, MLC Mukesh Sharma, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal, MLA Neeraj Bora and others welcomed Singh at the Lucknow airport.

From the airport, Rajnath reached his Kalidas Marg resident where he met members of various social organisations and BJP workers. He congratulated Praveen Garg on being elected general secretary of Asia Vovinam Federation. The defence minister will participate in “Atal Yuva Mahakumbh” at KD Singh Babu Stadium at 11:00 am on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, he will inaugurate the Atal health fair at Dilkusha Lawn and will also participate in a poem recitation event at Atal Convention Centre in Chowk. On December 25, Singh will pay floral tribute to the late PM at Lok Bhavan where he will also attend ‘Good Governance Day’ programme.