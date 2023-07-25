Ram temple: RSS leader reviews preparations for Pran-Pratishtha in Ayodhya

Along with meeting the December 31 deadline to complete construction work of Ram Mandir, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is also making elaborate preparations for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony (idol consecration) to install Ram Lalla’s idol. A grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is nearing completion. (Sourced)

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was in Ayodhya for two days to take stock of preparations being made for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony proposed between January 15 and January 24 next year.

The RSS is planning to organise “Nama Sankirtan” (chanting of the names and other sacred expressions associated with a given deity) and other events in around five lakh temples across the country in run-up to the mega ceremony.

Joshi left Ayodhya on Tuesday (July 25) morning after presiding over a series of meetings with members of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. The Trust has constituted a managing committee which will organise the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony.

During his two-day stay at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya, Joshi interacted with the committee members and members of the Trust who have been assigned tasks related with the ceremony. “During meetings spanning into several hours Bhaiyyaji Joshi interacted with every member of the managing committee. Tasks assigned to every member were discussed,” said an RSS leader who was present in the meetings.

“How to reach out to temples across the country, including those in cities and villages, was discussed in the meeting,” the RSS leader added. “Events will start at least 10 days before the Pran-Pratishtha of Ram Lalla,” he said.

Banners and posters will come up in almost all cities across the country informing about the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony. There are around 2.5 lakh (2,50,000) gram panchayats in the country and almost all of them have a temple.

Another 2.5 lakh (2,50,000) temples in localities in all districts across the country will hold these events to make the entire country ‘Ram Maye’ (full of devotion for Lord Ram). “It was also decided in the meeting to arrange 10,000 chairs for as many people for the ceremony in and around the Ram Janmabhoomi campus. For this, around one lakh square metres land will be required,” the RSS leader said.

As date for opening of Ram Mandir draws closer, senior RSS leaders will arrive in Ayodhya to review preparations for the event.

