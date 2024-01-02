Ram Mandir will be Rashtra Mandir, consecration of Ramlala will be magical: Yogi

LUCKNOW: The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be a ‘Rashtra Mandir’, symbolising cultural, spiritual and social unity of the country and the consecration ceremony of Ramlala on January 22 will be magical, unprecedented and unforgettable, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

In a high-level meeting on Tuesday, the chief minister reviewed progress of various projects, which are underway in Ayodhya and the preparations for the consecration ceremony.

The CM told the officers that there should be no compromise on the security, convenience and cleanliness of Ayodhya.

“The whole world is eagerly looking toward Ayodhya. The whole country has become imbued in the spirit of Lord Ram. The state government will leave no stone unturned to ensure a pleasant and satisfying experience for the guests coming for the consecration ceremony as well as tourists and devotees visiting Ayodhya after the ceremony,” the CM said.

Only a few days are left for the completion of the much-awaited ritual of enshrining Ramlala in the grand and divine Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The historic programme of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) is an occasion of joy, pride and self-satisfaction for crores of Sanatan believers,” he said.

“The whole country is imbued in the spirit of Ram. Deepotsav will be celebrated at Har Dev Temple on January 22 evening. Every Sanatan believer will welcome Ramlala by lighting the Ramjyoti in their homes/establishments. This is all unprecedented. It is an emotional moment,” he added.

“Along with the consecration of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, there is an opportunity for global branding of Uttar Pradesh. After the consecration, a large number of devotees/tourists will visit Ayodhya every day. All arrangements for excellent hospitality should be made so that they can have other-worldly experiences upon their arrival in Uttar Pradesh,” the CM added.