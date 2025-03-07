RISE app to aid health workers digitally monitor immunisation prog in U.P.

Routine vaccination among children will now be monitored digitally via ‘Rapid Immunisation Skill Enhancement’ (RISE) app, a platform to be used by nurses, ANMs and health workers engaged in vaccination in Uttar Pradesh. (Pic for representation)

“The app (RISE) plays a crucial role in capacity building for vaccinators, ensuring they stay updated with evolving guidelines and the incorporation of new technologies in immunisation programmes,” said Dr Ajay Gupta, state immunisation officer Uttar Pradesh.

Digital training is being provided to staff nurses, ANMs, and health visitors to enhance monitoring vaccination programmes, session management, vaccine safety, cold chain management, and handling adverse effects post-vaccination, said a press statement issued by the state government on Thursday.

“Training will help health workers track and counsel families reluctant to vaccinate their children, ensuring higher immunisation coverage across the state,” said Dr Gupta.

Dr Ajay further informed that the app was initially introduced as a pilot project in 181 districts across the country, where it proved to be highly effective. Following its success, it has now been implemented statewide, with training for district-level officers completed in all 75 districts.

Currently, the focus is on training block-level officers, and once fully deployed, around 52,175 vaccinators will benefit from this initiative, significantly improving vaccination outreach and efficiency.

The primary objective is to quickly update health workers involved in vaccination about new guidelines and technological advancements, ensuring that immunisation is carried out efficiently and on time.

Traditionally, the current training system causes delays in disseminating crucial updates, whereas the RISE app facilitates rapid and direct information sharing, significantly enhancing real-time learning and implementation.