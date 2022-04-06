₹1.75 crore valuables missing from six more lockers in Kanpur bank
KANPUR Six more customers of Central Bank of India (Karachi Khana branch) here reported that their valuables worth ₹1.75 crore were missing from their lockers, which they checked after information about theft of ₹80 lakh jewellery from three other lockers over the past two months.
“As of now, nine such cases have come to fore – five of them in the last 48 hours. Some of the bank employees have been called for questioning. We are probing into the case and there will be a breakthrough,” said Veer Pal, SHO (Pheelkhana).
The total value of valuables that went missing from the bank lockers had exceeded ₹2.5 crore, as per the estimates given by customers to the police. As many as 36 lockers were opened on Tuesday with the help of experts from a private lock company and four customers said their jewellery was missing.
Pankaj Gupta, a grocery wholesaler, who was having difficulty opening the locker with his keys, said the value of his missing jewellery was ₹35 lakh. “The jewellery was with the family for the last three generations. Now, nothing is left,” he said.
Vaibhav Maheshwari of Cantonment said his jewellery worth ₹25 lakh was not in the locker while Meena Yadav of Lal Bangla said the jewellery she had kept in the locker was worth ₹80 lakh.
Nirmala Tahilyani, who fainted in the bank after seeing her empty locker, said the worth of her jewellery was nearly ₹35 lakh at the current price.
“I came to the bank with my son Vaibhav after reading about the missing valuables case in the newspaper. I have been operating the locker for long. When I tried the key, it did not work nor did the one with the bank. The locker was opened with the help lock experts and there was nothing inside,” she lamented.
Another customer, Meena Yadav, said: “Only a silver anklet was left in my locker. All the other valuables were taken away. The keys were also not working and the experts had to open the locker.”
Mahendra Kumar Savita, who opened his locker on Wednesday, told police that one gold set was missing from his locker. Another customer, Kapil Sharma, claimed that his entire locker was emptied. Both of them did not reveal the estimated cost of their missing jewellery to the police.
AK Batham, an expert from the private lock company, said he was sent to assist the bank in opening the lockers. “I only opened those lockers the bank asked me to open,” he said.
The bank, however, for the first time admitted foul play and a team from Lucknow arrived to initiate departmental inquiry into the case. Field general manager SK Gupta arrived in the city and assured customers, saying this was an issue related to the bank’s credibility.
People should check their bank lockers: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday urged people to go and check their bank lockers, saying that the Kanpur incident showed that lockers were not safe.
“First, it was loot of interest, now there is loot of bank lockers in Kanpur. Bank lockers were considered most safe to keep valuables, but they are not. I appeal to the people that they should go to banks and check their lockers at the earliest,” he said in Kannauj.
Nine customers of Central Bank of India (Karachi Khana branch) in Kanpur had alleged that valuables worth ₹2.5 crore had gone missing from their lockers. A police investigation was on into the case.
-
Yogi Adityanath reiterates his government’s pro-poor focus, marches with cadres on BJP’s 42nd foundation day
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reiterated his government's pro-poor focus as he marched with cadres from the Bharatiya Janata Party office till the Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow to mark the party's 42nd foundation day. He garlanded statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on the occasion. The BJP also announced the launch of a fortnight-long social justice campaign aimed at connecting with the common man.
-
Congress to stage march against price rise in Lucknow
The Congress will organise a protest march against price rise from the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office to Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. Congress national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said there was a sharp increase in prices of essential items after the assembly elections in five states (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab). Price rise is the biggest challenge for the sustenance of each individual in the country, he said at a press conference here.
-
MNS gives four days ultimatum to police to remove loudspeakers from mosques in Pune
Leaders and workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are divided about party chief Raj Thackeray's warning to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the state government does not remove loudspeakers here. After city unit president Vasant More announcement MNS former city unit presidents Ajay Shinde and Hemant Sambhus, said, “We will follow the orders of our party chief.”
-
Dad brings family’s first girl child home in helicopter
Overjoyed with the birth of Zarekar's daughter and in a bid to make people aware of the importance of the girl child, Vishal Zarekar welcomed his wife and newborn girl with a helicopter ride from Bhosari to their Pune district in Khed taluka, hometown Shelgaon. The helicopter covered a distance of 25km in 20 minutes. The girl was born in January and was based at her maternal uncle's house in Bhosari ever since her birth.
-
Elephants kill 5 people including 3 women in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol
A herd of elephants has killed three villagers, who had gone to collect Mahua in a forest of Jaisingh Nagar in Shahdol district on Wednesday morning, a forest department official said. On Tuesday, a couple was trampled to death by a herd of nine wild elephants in Jaisingh Nagar. Forest guards are tracking the movement of elephants. Now, the herd of elephants has moved towards Semra village.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics