 ₹1510-cr Int’l Film City project set in motion - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1510-cr Int’l Film City project set in motion

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 27, 2024 08:33 PM IST

Covering an expanse of 230 acres, the project is slated to be completed in eight years; film facilities and film institute to come up in first three years

The Yogi Adityanath government’s dream project, the International Film City, was set in motion on Thursday with the signing of a concession agreement between Boney Kapoor’s company, Bayview Project LLP, and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

(Pic for representation/Getty Images)
(Pic for representation/Getty Images)

The 1,510 crore Film City will come up on 230 acres of land at sector 21 in Noida.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

YEIDA CEO Arunvir Singh said the project will be completed in eight years or 2,920 days.

However, initial focus will be to complete the film facilities and the film institute within the next three years or 1095 days.

In the first two years, 50 crore will be spent on construction work followed by 75 crore in the third year. Subsequently, 100 crore is allocated for expenditures between the fourth and eighth years.

The YEIDA CEO said that 832.91 crore will cover filming components such as studio backlots and open sets whereas 373.93 crore will be allocated for hospitality, 315.07 crore for service accommodation, 109.60 crore for offices, and 76.44 crore for developing infrastructure.

“The Film City will span across 230 acres. The 135 acres will be allocated for filming facilities and an additional 20 acres will be allocated for the Film Institute. This brings the total area dedicated to filming components to 156 acres,” said the YEIDA CEO.

The remaining 75 acres will be utilised for various commercial purposes. This includes, 57 acres for service accommodation, 2.37 acres for hospitality dormitories, 5.15 acres for upscale hospitality, 3.60 acres for upper upscale hospitality, 5.15 acres for F&B-focused retail development, and 2.37 acres for commercial offices.

The YEIDA will construct a 75-metre interlink lane to smooth connectivity with the International Film City.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / 1510-cr Int’l Film City project set in motion
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On