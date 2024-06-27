1510-cr Int’l Film City project set in motion

The Yogi Adityanath government’s dream project, the International Film City, was set in motion on Thursday with the signing of a concession agreement between Boney Kapoor’s company, Bayview Project LLP, and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). (Pic for representation/Getty Images)

The ₹1,510 crore Film City will come up on 230 acres of land at sector 21 in Noida.

YEIDA CEO Arunvir Singh said the project will be completed in eight years or 2,920 days.

However, initial focus will be to complete the film facilities and the film institute within the next three years or 1095 days.

In the first two years, ₹50 crore will be spent on construction work followed by ₹75 crore in the third year. Subsequently, ₹100 crore is allocated for expenditures between the fourth and eighth years.

The YEIDA CEO said that ₹832.91 crore will cover filming components such as studio backlots and open sets whereas ₹373.93 crore will be allocated for hospitality, ₹315.07 crore for service accommodation, ₹109.60 crore for offices, and ₹76.44 crore for developing infrastructure.

“The Film City will span across 230 acres. The 135 acres will be allocated for filming facilities and an additional 20 acres will be allocated for the Film Institute. This brings the total area dedicated to filming components to 156 acres,” said the YEIDA CEO.

The remaining 75 acres will be utilised for various commercial purposes. This includes, 57 acres for service accommodation, 2.37 acres for hospitality dormitories, 5.15 acres for upscale hospitality, 3.60 acres for upper upscale hospitality, 5.15 acres for F&B-focused retail development, and 2.37 acres for commercial offices.

The YEIDA will construct a 75-metre interlink lane to smooth connectivity with the International Film City.