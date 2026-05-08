Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas: Tax grievances dominate LMC’s public hearing

Tax-related grievances dominated the ‘Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas’ organised by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Friday, with nearly 67% of the 175 complaints received during the public hearing linked to municipal taxation, pending assessments and related issues. The grievance redressal programme was held at the LMC headquarters in Lalbagh on Friday. (For representation)

The grievance redressal programme, held at the LMC headquarters in Lalbagh, highlighted growing public dissatisfaction over civic services, particularly tax-related matters, across multiple zones of the state capital.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal chaired the programme in the presence of additional municipal commissioners, zonal officers and heads of departments. Officials heard complaints from residents and directed departments to ensure immediate and time-bound action.

According to civic officials, the tax department alone received 117 complaints, the highest among all departments. The engineering department received 27 complaints related to roads and civic infrastructure, while the Jalkal department received 15 complaints linked to water supply and sewer issues. Residents also raised complaints regarding sanitation, streetlights and parks.

Zone-1, which includes localities like Hazratganj, Lalbagh, Jopling Road, etc, recorded the highest number of tax-related complaints at 27, followed by Zone-3 (Aliganj) with 23 and Zone-7 with 19 complaints. Engineering-related grievances remained prominent in Zone-3, where residents flagged road damage and infrastructure issues.

The mayor instructed officials to prioritise complaints concerning water supply, sanitation, road repairs, streetlights and public services. She also directed officers to regularly monitor pending complaints and ensure transparent disposal of cases.

Several grievances were resolved on the spot during the programme, while departments received instructions to submit compliance reports on unresolved matters.

Kharkwal warned officials against negligence in addressing public complaints and said the civic body would not tolerate delays in resolving citizen issues. She stressed that officials must ensure prompt action so residents do not face repeated inconvenience over basic municipal services.

LMC officials said the initiative aims to strengthen accountability and improve direct coordination between residents and the municipal administration.