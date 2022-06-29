SBSP chief should restrain from advising Akhilesh through media: SP leader

Samajwadi Party (SP) Azamgarh district unit general secretary Hari Prasad Dubey on Wednesday said that alliance partner Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar should restrain from advising the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav through the media. He further added that Rajbhar should also avoid making any such statement about the SP chief, which may hurt the feelings of SP leaders and workers.

“I am a small worker of the SP. We have great respect for our leader Akhilesh Yadav. The SBSP is our alliance partner. We also respect SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar. But I want to request the SBSP chief that he should restrain from advising Akhilesh Ji through the media. He should also restrain himself from making any such statement about our party president, which may hurt the feelings of SP workers like me,” Dubey said.

Dubey’s statement comes a day after the SBSP chief criticised Akhilesh Yadav over the loss in the recently-held Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls.

Dubey said that those giving advice to Akhilesh Ji should remember that the SP contested the 2012 assembly election alone and formed a majority government.

Dubey said that Rajbhar could meet Akhilesh Ji and give any advice instead of saying something on a public platform.

On Tuesday, Rajbhar had said Akhilesh Yadav will have to take a lesson after the defeat in the Azamgarh and Rampur by-elections. “He (Akhilesh) will have to leave the AC room now and will have to work on strengthening the organization anew,” Rajbhar said.

Rajbhar added, “I am working hard to strengthen SBSP. We hold chaupals in villages and link people with the party. The same advice I give to Akhilesh Ji.”