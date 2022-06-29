SBSP chief should restrain from advising Akhilesh through media: SP leader
Samajwadi Party (SP) Azamgarh district unit general secretary Hari Prasad Dubey on Wednesday said that alliance partner Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar should restrain from advising the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav through the media. He further added that Rajbhar should also avoid making any such statement about the SP chief, which may hurt the feelings of SP leaders and workers.
“I am a small worker of the SP. We have great respect for our leader Akhilesh Yadav. The SBSP is our alliance partner. We also respect SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar. But I want to request the SBSP chief that he should restrain from advising Akhilesh Ji through the media. He should also restrain himself from making any such statement about our party president, which may hurt the feelings of SP workers like me,” Dubey said.
Dubey’s statement comes a day after the SBSP chief criticised Akhilesh Yadav over the loss in the recently-held Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls.
Dubey said that those giving advice to Akhilesh Ji should remember that the SP contested the 2012 assembly election alone and formed a majority government.
Dubey said that Rajbhar could meet Akhilesh Ji and give any advice instead of saying something on a public platform.
On Tuesday, Rajbhar had said Akhilesh Yadav will have to take a lesson after the defeat in the Azamgarh and Rampur by-elections. “He (Akhilesh) will have to leave the AC room now and will have to work on strengthening the organization anew,” Rajbhar said.
Rajbhar added, “I am working hard to strengthen SBSP. We hold chaupals in villages and link people with the party. The same advice I give to Akhilesh Ji.”
Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get Bhagwanpuria’s transit remand
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted a one-day transit remand of jailed gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, to the Punjab Police for probe in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. The special investigation team probing the case has claimed that Bhagwanpuria, who is an associate of “main conspirator” Lawrence Bishnoi, had provided two shooters for the high-profile killing while being lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail. The remaining four are still absconding.
49-yr-old man succumbs to Covid in Ludhiana
A 49-year-old man from Moti Nagar area succumbed to Covid even as 39 fresh cases of the virus surfaced in the district on Wednesday. The deceased, who was undergoing treatment at Mohandai Oswal Hospital, was fully vaccinated and as per preliminary findings, he was not suffering from comorbidity. The district currently has 207 active cases, of which 201 patients are under home isolation.
Ludhiana police bust fraudsters’ gang with arrest of four
Focal Point police have arrested four members of a gang of fraudsters involved in duping people by preparing forged land documents . SHO at Focal Point police station, Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, said that they had registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of IPC on June 11 based on a complaint lodged by Harsimran Jasbir Singh of Sector 4 of Chandigarh.
Driest June in seven years for Mumbai
Mumbai: The city this year experienced its driest June in seven years. The India Meteorological Department's base weather station at Santacruz recorded just 252.4mm of rainfall since June 1, as of 8.30am on Wednesday, as against the normal measure of 493.1mm. This is the lowest June rainfall received in Mumbai since 2014, which happened to be a drought year for the entire country when the IMD received just 87.3mm of rain.
Punjab assembly: AAP, Congress spar over Volvo service to IGI Airport
Acrimonious scenes were witnessed between the Opposition Congress and treasury benches in the Punjab assembly on Monday over the launch of government luxury bus service to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal had launched the Volvo bus service from Punjab to IGI Airport from Jalandhar on June 15. Besides Jalandhar, seven cities are to be covered under the service: Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Patiala and Chandigarh.
