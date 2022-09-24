Home / Cities / Lucknow News / School principal shot at by Class 12 boy in UP’s Sitapur; Critical

School principal shot at by Class 12 boy in UP’s Sitapur; Critical

Updated on Sep 24, 2022 06:59 PM IST

Police said the assailant waited for the principal at the school gate and opened fire as he saw him, leaving the latter profusely bleeding on the spot

Police said efforts are on to search the accused boy who fled after opening fire at his school principal. (Representative Image)
Police said efforts are on to search the accused boy who fled after opening fire at his school principal. (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

A Class 12 boy of Adarsh Ram Swaroop Inter College in Jahagirabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district shot at his principal on the school premises on Saturday.

The principal Ram Singh Verma, 48, was shot twice in stomach. His condition is stated to be critical. He was admitted to Sitapur district hospital from where he was referred to the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow.

Police said the incident took place at the entrance of the college at around 8am when the principal was walking towards his office. They said the assailant was waiting for the principal at the school gate and opened fire as he saw him. The assailant fled leaving the principal profusely bleeding on the spot, police said.

The police said the incident was the fallout of an incident on Friday when the principal scolded two Class 12 boys for fighting in front of the school gate. Further investigation is underway after registering a case of attempt to murder against the boy and efforts are on to search him, police said.

