Science, tech, space in focus as India & Mauritius ink pacts

India and Mauritius signed a series of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to deepen cooperation in science, technology, governance, energy and space as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam held bilateral talks in Varanasi on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Mauritius counterpart Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi on Thursday. (HT)

The department of science and technology and the ministry of tertiary education, science and research of Mauritius signed an MoU on cooperation in science and technology. Another pact was signed between the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute of Oceanography and the Mauritius Oceanography Institute.

Karmayogi Bharat, under the department of personnel and training, signed an MoU with the ministry of public service and administrative reforms of Mauritius. Other agreements included cooperation in the power sector, Indian grant assistance for Phase II of Small Development Projects, and renewal of the MoU on hydrography, according to a government press communiqué.

An agreement was also signed on cooperation for the establishment of a telemetry, tracking and telecommunications station for satellites and launch vehicles, as well as collaboration in space research and applications, the release said.

Additional announcements included MoUs between IIT-Madras and the University of Mauritius and between the Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru, and the University of Mauritius.

India and Mauritius agreed to take forward a government-to-government proposal for a 17.5 MW floating solar PV project at Tamarind Falls. A team from NTPC Ltd will soon visit Mauritius to finalise an agreement with the Central Electricity Board, the release said.