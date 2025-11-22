Scouting for skills, creativity: Pride, excitement fill jamboree venue in Lucknow

For young Aarti Dhiman and thousands of other scouts and guides from across India who gathered at Lucknow’s Defence Expo Ground, the 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides is a proud moment. Being part of this grand national gathering, which brings together youth from across the country along with 2,000 scouts and guides from outside the Asia-Pacific region, is a huge honour. The 300-acre jamboree complex prepared for 32,000 participants and 3,000 staff members is now home to delegates from several countries in the Asia-Pacific region. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Award-winning ranger Aarti Dhiman, who has come from UP’s Muzaffarnagar, was standing outside the administrative block with others guiding several scouts and guides to their respective camps.

“I’m thrilled to be picked for this task. To interact with youngsters of our country who have come from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and other states is a thrill that cannot be expressed in words.”

After a gap of 61 years, the 7-day diamond jubilee jamboree is being organised here in Lucknow from November 23 to 29.

Scouts and guides from across the country will gather at the jamboree on Sunday (November 23) to begin the camp, although the formal inauguration will be held on Monday (November 24).

The 300-acre jamboree complex prepared for 32,000 participants and 3,000 staff members is now home to delegates from several countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Afghanistan.

Soumya Kumari and Kirti Kumari, who have come from Saran in Bihar and are students of Central Public School, said the entire area is looking beautiful. Ichha Pandey from the team said they were well received on their arrival.

Pravesh and Adtiya Sangwan, who have come from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, were seen establishing a decorative gate reflecting the state’s culture.

Suraj Kumar and Sonu Kumar were seen engaged in a dialogue with their training commissioner Birj Mohan entrusted with the responsibility of installing a gate with waste. Ronit Joshi and Lipin Sain of Jaipur enjoyed Lucknow’s weather which was relatively warm as compared to their city.

Registration of scouts

The event will begin with the registration of scouts from across the country on Sunday. Rehearsal for the opening ceremony will take place on the first day of the jamboree. Scouts will select their colour party and band, and rehearse for the opening ceremony. After lunch, a second rehearsal of the opening ceremony will be held.

At 5:30 pm, a group leaders’ meeting will be held to review the programme and discuss the outline of upcoming events. Wing-wise competitions will then begin, testing the scouts’ creativity and skills.

A meeting of the jamboree staff and sub-camp leaders will be held at 6:30 pm. Dinner will be served at 7:30 pm, followed by a campfire at 8:30 pm, where scouts will enjoy a community gathering. The first day’s events are scheduled to conclude with a lights-out ceremony at 10 pm.

Jamboree hospital, blood donation camp inauguration

A jamboree hospital and blood donation camp will be inaugurated alongside the daily events of the first day of the event. Scouts will also engage in social engagement by volunteering at the blood donation camp.