Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Seated on benches in low-lit rooms, it’s a hard day’s work for teachers at UP Board evaluation centres

ByGodhooli Sharma
Mar 20, 2025 06:44 AM IST

Till last year, their remuneration was ₹11 and ₹13 per copy for High School and Intermediate exams, respectively. This year, the amount has gone up to ₹14 and ₹15, respectively

LUCKNOW Teachers sat on plank-like wooden benches, that too in poorly-lit classroms, at many centres across the state as the evaluation process for UP Board examination began on Wednesday. Teachers who eventually get a backache after sitting for 6 to 8 hours a day for over a fortnight will be given a hike of 3 and 2, respectively, after five years, for checking Class 10 and 12 answer copies, lamented a few examiners.

The condition of washrooms and drinking water facilities at some centres have left teachers in a pitiful state. (Pic for representation)
The condition of washrooms and drinking water facilities at some centres have left teachers in a pitiful state. (Pic for representation)

A total of 1,34,723 examiners are deployed to assess 2.9 crore answer sheets across 261 evaluation centres across UP. The evaluation process is likely to be completed by April 2, and the results are expected be announced in April-end.

Till last year, their remuneration was 11 and 13 per copy for High School and Intermediate exams, respectively. This year, the amount has gone up to 14 and 15, respectively, for answer sheets. The remuneration for rechecking has been hiked from 0.33 to 0.40 per copy.

Apart from the seating arrangements, the condition of washrooms and drinking water facilities at some centres have left teachers in a pitiful state. “When teachers are working hard for students throughout the day, the least they can ask for is proper facilities,” said UP Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh spokesperson RP Mishra.

“In 1975, director Shyam Narayan Mehrotra started central evaluation and the conditions for evaluation were set to include a well-lit environment, cane chair, table, a fan, clean washroom and watercooler. Our Board is not able to fulfill the basic requirements even after 50 years since the beginning of the central evaluation. In the 1980s, Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad secretary Prabha Tripathi also tried calculating the cost of getting chairs and tables for evaluation process, which turned out to be 75 lakh, but it could not be allocated due to her sudden demise,” said Mishra.

Teacher leader Mahendra Nath Rai said the remuneration of UP Board teachers is almost 50% less than that of CBSE board counterparts.

“When UP Board exams are being held on CBSE pattern, with the syllabus being completely reformed, even the remuneration should be matched. In CBSE board, teachers get 30 and 25 per copy for Class 12 and 10, respectively. Along with the remuneration, they receive a travel allowance of 250 and 75 for snacks. Even teachers involved in rechecking receive 7.5 per copy for Class 12 and 6.25 for Class 10, along with travel allowance and an amount for snacks. When it comes to snacks, UP board is providing only 20, which is not even enough for a water bottle that would last throughout the day,” said Rai.

A teacher engaged in the evaluation process at Government Jubilee Inter College in Lucknow said they only had access to student benches, which turns out to be tiring after the day’s work.

“I could not even find a water cooler on the premises,” she said.

Another teacher at Government Girls’ Inter College at Shah Meena Road in Lucknow said the rooms are not well-lit, giving strain to the eyes. “There is insufficient light in the room leading to strain on the eyes. The washroom is quite far away and dirty while drinking water facility is not available,” she said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On