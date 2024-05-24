Security forces take guard in 15 U.P. districts going to polls in phase 6

LUCKNOW The sixth phase of parliamentary elections in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 districts of UP have a deployment of 1,25,122 civil police personnel, homeguards, along with 278 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), said officials here on Friday. Polling officers check electric voting machines before proceeding to their respective polling stations on the eve of the sixth phase of multi phase general election, in Prayagraj, on Friday. (AP Photo)

As many as 18,862 village guards and 443 Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel have been deployed as force multipliers. Strategic deployment has been done at 28,171 polling booths at 17,121 polling centres across 15 districts, namely Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Balrampur, Shravasti, Siddarth Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Varanasi and Bhadohi, said UP DGP Prashant Kumar.

ADG (law and order) Amitabh Yash said 8,840 inspectors/sub-inspectors, 68,191 head constables/constables and 48,091 home guards have been deployed to ensure peace and prevent law and order problems at polling centres. Additionally, armed police forces, including 49 companies of PAC and 229 companies of CAPF have been deployed, he added.

He said 31 international barriers across India-Nepal borders, 18 inter-state barriers, 545 inter-district barriers and 1,730 intra-district barriers have been set up for checking in these districts for the polling. He mentioned that CCTV cameras have also been installed for round-the-clock vigilance over the movement of people.

“A total of 508 flying squad teams, 552 static surveillance teams, and 137 quick response teams are actively involved in checking and maintaining vigilance in poll-bound districts,” ADG (L&O) said. He added that 1,836 flying squads, 1,743 static surveillance teams, and 356 quick response teams have been formed for vigilance across the state while sleuths of intelligence wing and social media cell are also on alert to monitor every activity during polls.