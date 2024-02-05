Sell your produce even in int’l markets soon, ministers assure farmers

The state’s agriculture and horticulture ministers have promised farmers they would be able to export their produce in the near future as infrastructure for the same was being developed. (For representation)

Ministers Dinesh Pratap Singh (Horticulture) and Surya Pratap Shahi (Agriculture) were attending a programme, which was organised in collaboration with the World Economic Forum in Agra, on its second and final day.

“This is the age of revolution in information technology and communication is possible with just a click. While agriculture is yet to see such a revolution but the U.P. government is committed to making it possible that farmers can launch their produce in international markets and get a fair price for them,” said Singh at the programme titled International Buyer-Seller Meet.

Shahi, meanwhile, spoke about the rising potato yield in Agra and Aligarh divisions due to cluster farming, and said that an ‘international potato center’ would be set up in Agra.

“We have amended the food processing industry policy and lowered the mandi tax to 1.5%, which is 6% in a state like Punjab. U.P. is ahead in the production of wheat, mango, potato and milk,” he noted. On the falling groundwater levels, the minister suggested farmers to resort to sprinkler irrigation.

Guests from 10 countries, including UAE, Singapore, Greece, Nepal and Bahrain were in attendance. They visited 40 stalls set up in the exhibition area. Later, discussions were held on climate change, introduction of satellite-based technology in farming and use of artificial intelligence in enhancing agriculture prospects.