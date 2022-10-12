SGPGI to celebrate its 27th convocation day today, UP governor to preside over event

State-run Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) will celebrate its 27th Convocation Day on Thursday. The event will be presided over by Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, will also attend the convocation event along with Mayenkeshwar Sharan Singh, minister of state for medical education, medical, and health; Durga Shankar Mishra, president of the institute and chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh government; and Shruti Singh, secretary of medical education.

Professor SP Thyagarajan, the former vice-chancellor of Madras University, will be the chief guest of the event. He has held several important posts, including Professor of Eminence & Dean (Research) at Sri Ramachandra University and Chancellor of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Sciences and Higher education for Women (deemed university).

On the occasion, degrees will be awarded to students, who have completed their courses -- DM, MCh, PDAF, PhD, MD, PDCC, MHA, or BSc (nursing). Also, selected students will be conferred with Professor SS Agarwal and Professor SR Naik awards.

During the event, Professor RK Dhiman, director of SGPGIMS and an alumnus of the institute, will present the institute report for last year while Professor SP Ambesh, dean of SGPGIMS, is scheduled to give the vote of thanks.

The foundation stone of SGPGIMS was laid on December 14, 1980, by Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, the then President of India. The first phase of the institute was initiated in late 1982. Patient care and academic work commenced in 1988. Since then, the institute has been consistently working towards imparting the best education to its students, providing the best medical care to patients, and innovating newer techniques in clinical research. Currently, SGPGIMS is functioning with more than 2,000 beds, 750 doctors, and 2,000 nurses.