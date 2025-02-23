Shiva devotees from Brazil to take holy dip at Mahakumbh

Amidst many groups of foreign visitors reaching Mahakumbh Nagar, a group of Lord Shiva devotees from Brazil has also arrived to attend the last bathing festival of the mega fair on Mahashivaratri on February 26. The group of youths from Brazil at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

This group comprising more than two dozen youths with many sporting tattoos dedicated to Lord Shiva on their bodies is attracting quite a crowd wherever they go in the fairground. Group coordinator Henrique More said that all youths of his group are followers of Lord Shiva.

“Most of them are from Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo cities where there are Shiva temples too. Being inspired by Lord Shiva, they have chosen the Mahashivaratri festival to bathe at the Sangam,” he said.

As per him, religious tourism is a big craze among Brazilian youths. “Similarities between India and Afro-Brazilian traditions have drawn them to Mahakumbh,” Henrique added.

Isabella, a female member of the group, said they are influenced by the culture of the Kayapo community in Brazil— an indigenous tribe known for their warrior culture and living in the Amazon rainforest where they have fought to protect their land from ranchers, loggers, and gold miners—which has a tradition of tattooing symbols on the body.

This group comes to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi every year on Mahashivaratri. However, this time it decided to come to Prayagraj due to the Mahakumbh.