Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shiva devotees from Brazil to take holy dip at Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Feb 23, 2025 09:55 PM IST

This group comprising more than two dozen youths will take part in the last bathing festival of the mega event on Mahashivaratri on February 26

Amidst many groups of foreign visitors reaching Mahakumbh Nagar, a group of Lord Shiva devotees from Brazil has also arrived to attend the last bathing festival of the mega fair on Mahashivaratri on February 26.

The group of youths from Brazil at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. (HT photo)
The group of youths from Brazil at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

This group comprising more than two dozen youths with many sporting tattoos dedicated to Lord Shiva on their bodies is attracting quite a crowd wherever they go in the fairground. Group coordinator Henrique More said that all youths of his group are followers of Lord Shiva.

“Most of them are from Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo cities where there are Shiva temples too. Being inspired by Lord Shiva, they have chosen the Mahashivaratri festival to bathe at the Sangam,” he said.

As per him, religious tourism is a big craze among Brazilian youths. “Similarities between India and Afro-Brazilian traditions have drawn them to Mahakumbh,” Henrique added.

Isabella, a female member of the group, said they are influenced by the culture of the Kayapo community in Brazil— an indigenous tribe known for their warrior culture and living in the Amazon rainforest where they have fought to protect their land from ranchers, loggers, and gold miners—which has a tradition of tattooing symbols on the body.

This group comes to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi every year on Mahashivaratri. However, this time it decided to come to Prayagraj due to the Mahakumbh.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On