Shravasti madrasa not being demolished, state govt informs HC

The state government has informed the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court that there is no ongoing or proposed demolition of the madrasa structure located in Shravasti district. Based on this information, the court disposed of a review petition filed by the madrasa concerned. The order was passed on August 21 in response to a review petition filed by Madrasa Anjuman Islamia Ahle Sunnat Waljamat, Mohalla Tandwa, Shravasti (Sourced)

The order was passed on August 21 in response to a review petition filed by Madrasa Anjuman Islamia Ahle Sunnat Waljamat, Mohalla Tandwa, Shravasti, through its manager and another person. The petitioners had expressed concern that the authorities might proceed with demolition under the guise of an earlier order dated July 8, 2025, without adhering to the procedure outlined in the U.P. Road Side Land Control Act, 1945.

On August 20, 2025, the court had directed the state counsel to clarify whether any decision had been taken pursuant to the July 8 order, and if so, whether it had been communicated to the petitioner. The court also sought confirmation on whether the U.P. Road Side Land Control Act, 1945 was being applied in this case.

In response, chief standing counsel Shailendra Kumar Singh informed that there were written instructions from the executive engineer, PWD Prantiya Khand, Shravasti, and the sub-divisional Magistrate, Bhinga, Shravasti, confirming that no demolition is currently underway or proposed concerning the structure in question. He further stated that if the U.P. Road Side Land Control Act, 1945 is applicable, its provisions will be duly followed.

“In view of this statement, nothing survives for adjudication. Accordingly, the review application is disposed of. If any decision is taken and order is passed in pursuance to our earlier order dated 08.07.2025 in the earlier writ petition filed by the petitioner-applicant, it shall be communicated to the petitioner-applicant promptly,” the court ordered.