Signage uniformity goes for a toss, Ganj skyline gets ungainly look

With hoardings of varying sizes and colours resurfacing to spoil the skyline of Hazratganj, the signage discipline of Lucknow’s premier shopping hub is being blatantly violated, marring the makeover of the area brought about over a decade ago in 2010-11 to celebrate 200 years of the heritage market. If any trader doesn’t follow the code, then strict action would be taken against the person (Mushtaq Ali/Ht Photo)

Commenting on the situation, a Hazratganj trader, who did not wish to be named, said, “It took hundreds of meetings, discussions and exchange of ideas for the makeover of Ganj in 2011, but because of the casual approach of the authorities, the signage uniformity is being violated and big hoardings are making a comeback in Ganj. Despite the high court order against placement of hoardings on heritage buildings, some huge hoardings have made a comeback.”

“We have written to the Lucknow Muncipal Corporation about violation of the colour scheme and signage code in Ganj, especially on the side of Ashok Marg. We have also highlighted the problem of hoardings being placed by a building owner frequently, but there has been no action by the LMC despite the high court order against it,” he added.

Office bearers of Hazratganj Traders Association said traders become helpless if any of their fraternity doesn’t listen to them.

“Many times, some influential advertising agencies approach us with lucrative offers for placing the hoardings, but we deny them. It’s the duty of traders to earn money in a legal way by not violating norms,” they said.

Pankaj Awasthi, who is in charge of the publicity department, said, “LMC has already decided to act against violators of colours and signage norms. The problem (is) of a few hoardings coming up in Ganj, but that building owner has some orders in his favour as that part of Ashok Marg doesn’t come under the ambit of Ganj.”

“But if he is violating the code, then LMC will not allow anyone to deface the heritage market or disturb the skyline,” he added.

LMC insiders claimed the building owner is close to some politicians because of which they (the civic body) is unable to act against the hoardings.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said, “Last Wednesday, chairperson of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob held a meeting with office bearers of the Hazratganj Vyapar Mandal. During the meeting, the traders agreed to implement the facade control guidelines designed for Hazratganj. These guidelines will standardise the colours and designs of the facades and signage boards to maintain uniformity across the market. If any trader doesn’t follow the code, then strict action would be taken against the person.”

“Several establishments currently have multiple signage boards of varying sizes and colours, which negatively affect the façade of Hazratganj Market. The traders must ensure compliance with the facade control guidelines by organising their signage boards and cooperating in the removal of poorly placed hoardings,” he added.