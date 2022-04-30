Skill Development Mission: UP govt to introduce five health-related courses
As part of its ongoing mission to improve health infrastructure and hone skills of nursing and paramedical staff, the state government will soon introduce five new health-related courses to the UP Skill Development Mission, said a government press release on Saturday.
They include OT technician, radiotherapy technician, anaesthesia technician, dialysis technician and MRI technician courses. The state government is also gearing up to make three paramedical and six nursing schools operational and lay foundation stones of 24 skill labs within six months.
Admissions to general nursing and midwifery (GNM) and BSc nursing courses will be conducted through national eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET). The government will enhance the quality of training through establishment of nursing colleges in government medical colleges as well as district hospitals and increase availability of seats in them. The state government is working on improving quality of private nursing colleges.
The government has also prepared a detailed roadmap in this regard. Lack of skilled human resource in the health sector has been a major obstacle to improving healthcare in the state for the past many decades.
The state government has set an ambitious target to make 49 nursing and as many paramedical schools functional in the state in the next five years. The government will also increase seats substantially in different courses, including 7,000 seats in MBBS, 3000 in PG, 14,500 in nursing and 3,600 in paramedical.
The Yogi government has left no stone unturned in the development of health infrastructure in the last five years. This was evident during the last couple of years of the pandemic as the government worked tirelessly to ensure testing, treatment and vaccination of its population through a well-thought-out strategy.
Uttar Pradesh, which had only 12 medical colleges until 2017, has seen improvement in the health services during the Yogi government. Medical facilities have been expanded in the state to make quality healthcare accessible to people.
-
No water cuts planned in Pune, stock in four dams is 33.16%
PUNE The water stock in four dams--Panshet, Warasgaon, Khadakwasla, Temghar, which provide water to Pune city, is 33.16 % as of Saturday. Although the city is going through heatwave conditions, it will not have any impact on the regular water supply of Pune Municipal Corporation, said officials. Last year on the same day water stock was 34.74%.
-
UP govt primary, upper primary schools: Students to get textbooks months after new session
The new academic session of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board schools began on April 1 but the students are yet to get free textbooks. Tenders have been sought from publishers by May 4 for publishing and distributing the textbooks to around 1.90 crore students of classes 1 to 8 enrolled in more than 1.50 lakh primary and upper primary schools of the state, they add.
-
MLA Siddharth Shirole visits Pataleshwar temple caves, promises to resolve water shortage issue
PUNE As Pataleshwar cave temple is facing an acute water shortage, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Siddharth Shirole on Saturday visited the premises on JM Road along with Pune Municipal Corporation officials and promised to resolve the issue. Shirole, under whose constituency the ancient site falls, said, “They are facing water shortage for the last three to four months. The existing water connection is dead. PMC officials have promised to give a new connection shortly.”
-
Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav separately attack Uttar Pradesh government over power crisis
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) counterpart Shivpal Yadav have separately attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the power crisis in the state amid a heatwave. Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the state government for “citing reasons” instead of “solving” the power crisis. The SP chief attached an excerpt posted by UP energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma earlier.
-
Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused was in constant touch with ISIS sympathisers since 2013, say police
A detailed investigation by UP Anti-Terror Squad (UP ATS) revealed that Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the accused in the security breach at Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple on April 3, was in constant touch with ISIS sympathizers, said Uttar Pradesh Police additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar here on Saturday. He was studying chemical engineering in IIT Bombay at the time. On April 3 evening, Abbasi had tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics