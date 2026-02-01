‘Social media exaggerating’: Min downplays highway showdown with BJP MLA in Mahoba

{Mahoba fiasco} MLA Brijbhushan Singh Rajput (Left) led the protest to draw the minister Swatantra Dev Singh’s (Right) attention to problems being faced by people (Videograb)

‘No issue between us’: Min downplays highway standoff with BJP MLA

JHANSI/KANPUR A day after BJP MLA Brijbhushan Singh Rajput stopped his convoy on a highway to protest water scheme lapses, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday blamed social media for exaggerating the confrontation, insisting there was no real dispute between them.

Rajput and his supporters had blocked Singh’s convoy on Mahoba district’s Sagar-Kanpur highway on Friday to raise concerns about lapses in the Jal Jeevan Mission implementation and the failure to restore roads after laying pipelines.

“We are all here to serve the public. The local MLA came with the problems of the locals. He could have met me at the circuit house and discussed the issues,” Singh told the media here in Jhansi.

Addressing the incident, the minister said, “The MLA came to me with public works. I assured him that I and other ministers will do everything possible to solve the problem. There is no issue. Since he is also a people’s representative with concerns related to my department, he came to me. Social media is unnecessarily exaggerating this.”

Rajput, however, stood firm on his approach. When asked whether he plans to leave the party, he said, “I have no such intentions but since I am the representative of the people of my constituency, it is my duty to raise a voice for their problems and I will keep on doing the same. Earlier, I had done it when I was not elected.”

Singh said Bundelkhand has historically faced water scarcity, with women waiting hours for water. “Water used to arrive by train but today it reaches every house through the Har Ghar Nal scheme,” he said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

The minister said contractors have been instructed to ensure quality work or face blacklisting.

Singh said he met 15-20 Gram Pradhans, noted their problems and directed authorities to address them.

He announced that the water supply to 37 villages in the Paricha area began on Saturday. In Jhansi district, 461 of 613 villages now receive uninterrupted water, while minor issues in the remaining villages are being fixed.

Singh said the supply uses surface water, preserving groundwater levels. Hand pumps and wells that previously ran dry now have good water tables, he added.