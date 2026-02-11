Solar power project: HC quashes case against bizman booked on charges of extortion

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has quashed the entire criminal case against businessman Nikant Jain who was booked on charges of extortion and corruption in a proposed solar power project, after the complainant Vishwajeet Dutta himself admitted that the complaint was based on a misunderstanding. A bench of Justice Rajiv Singh issued this order on a petition filed by Nikant Jain. (File Photo)

A bench of Justice Rajiv Singh issued this order on a petition filed by Nikant Jain on Monday and the order was uploaded on the high court’s website on Tuesday.

With this observation, the court quashed the charge sheet filed on May 15 last year and the summons order issued on May 17. It also noted that the complainant admitted that the complaint was based on a misunderstanding.

The FIR in the case was registered at the Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow on March 20, 2025, based on a complaint sent to the chief minister by a company representative. Subsequently, the then CEO of Invest UP Abhikesh Prakash was suspended on the orders of the CM. But now, the court’s judgment may pave way for his reinstatement.

The complaint alleged that a bribe of 5% of the project cost was demanded for the approval of a solar manufacturing project. It was argued on behalf of Jain that the allegations were vague, devoid of evidence and the result of business rivalry and administrative confusion.

It was also argued that no money was paid, no property or valuable security was surrendered, and no threats were made. Jain also stated in the petition that no visual inspection was conducted during the investigation and no recovery of the alleged ₹1 crore in cash was made.

The court also found that there was no evidence on record to prove that the accused had offered any undue advantage to any public servant.

The complainant, in his counter affidavit, admitted that due to wrong impression, the complaint was given by him to the chief secretary. He also admitted that no money was given to the applicant.

After analyzing all the facts, this court is of the view that there is no evidence in the entire case diary that any property was delivered to the applicant pursuant to threat and, therefore, no offence of extortion is made out, observed the court in its order.

“Simultaneously, there is no evidence in the case diary that the applicant gives or promises to give any undue advantage to any official of Invest UP or High Empowered Committee or the members of cabinet. Thus, no offence under Sections 8, 12 of P.C. Act is made out against the applicant either,” said the court.

Accordingly, the charge sheet (dated 15.05.2025), summoning order (dated 17.05.2025), along with all consequential proceedings as well as the order (dated 06.11.2025) passed by special judge, P.C. Act-2, Lucknow in sessions case no. 730 of 2025 arising out of FIR no. 111 of 2025, under Sections 308(5) BNS and Section 8/12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, P.S. Gomti Nagar, district Lucknow are hereby quashed, ordered the court.