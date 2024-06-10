Some BJP bigwigs helped SP in LS polls: Sanjeev Balyan

Former Union minister of state and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan said polarisation of Muslim votes, division in Hindu votes and low polling led to his defeat from Muzaffarnagar in recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha election even as he alleged that some bigwigs in the party helped the Samajwadi Party (SP) during the polls. BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference in Muzaffarnagar on Monday, Balyan also indirectly targeted his party leader Sangeet Som. On being asked that Som openly opposed him during the election, Balyan said without naming anyone, “The ones who openly helped the SP in the election are still holding big positions and enjoying government facilities. Hope the party will take notice of it and initiate action against them.”

Replying a question about Som’s alleged comments that he (Balyan) does not have the status to speak to him (Som), Balyan said he is a PhD holder and served as an MoS for over 8 years and was an MP for 10 years.

“Education could be a parameter for one’s status and it will be clear once you ask him about his education,” he said. Expressing his gratitude to the people of Muzaffarnagar, he said that over four lakh votes that he got show people’s faith in him. Balyan said Muslims came out in big number to cast their votes. He said although he had lost polls but would always remain available to people.

Samajwadi Party’s Harendra Malik defeated Balyan by a margin of 24,672 votes. Malik polled 4,70,721 votes as against 4,46,049 votes of Balyan who was seeking a third consecutive term from the seat. The election in Muzaffarnagar was held in the first phase on April 19.

Balyan on Monday accused Malik of doing dynastic politics as his son Pankaj Malik is an MLA from Charthawal seat of Muzaffarnagar. Targeting him further, Balyan said, “Malik has a narrow vision and he believes in doing politics of thana and tehsil”.

Former minister said he was working on different projects including extension of RRTS up to Muzaffarnagar from Meerut, a medical college and university in Muzaffarnagar and a national highway connecting Muzaffarnagar to Haryana and Punjab.

“I hope that the new MP will carry forward these projects for benefits of people of the constituency,” Balyan said. He further said he will extend his full support to the new MP.