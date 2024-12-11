Lko: Son kills mother over alcohol money, stages robbery, attends funeral

A shocking case unfolded in the Nagram area of Lucknow, where a 20-year-old youth allegedly murdered his mother for refusing to give him money for alcohol. The accused, Akash Kumar, conspired with his friend to carry out the crime and even attempted to mislead the investigation by staging the murder as a robbery. Police arrested Akash, the younger son of the deceased (Sourced)

The incident came to light on December 6, when the body of Prema, a middle-aged woman, was discovered in Karsanda village under Nagaram police station limits. Initial investigations revealed that she had been strangled to death. The police registered an FIR following a complaint by the deceased’s elder son, who suspected involvement from family members, including his father and brother.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Keshav Kumar, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said that Akash not only killed his mother but also stole her jewellery to create the illusion of a robbery. After the murder, Akash participated in his mother’s funeral to divert attention from himself.

“Prema had gone to guard the fields on December 6 when Akash, accompanied by his 24-year-old friend Suleman Hussain, confronted her. Following an argument, Akash strangled her with a muffler. To mislead investigators, he removed her jewellery, including a ring, necklace, and anklets, switched off her mobile phone, and hid her body in a drain around 50 metres from the field,” Kumar stated.

During interrogation, police uncovered that Akash was addicted to alcohol and frequently demanded money from his mother to fuel his habit. The situation at home had further deteriorated as Akash’s wife had left for her maternal home following disputes with Prema.

After forming three investigation teams, the police used technical surveillance and manual evidence to arrest Akash and Suleman. The stolen jewellery and the deceased’s mobile phone were recovered from the duo.