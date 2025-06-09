Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will develop a state-of-the-art flatted factory for micro, small and medium enterprises or MSMEs in Greater Noida, according to an official statement. Soon, ₹ 125 crore flatted factory for MSMEs in Gr. Noida

The complex is proposed in Sector 28, Greater Noida, with an investment of ₹125 crore. A flatted factory is a multi-storey industrial building designed to house several manufacturing units within a single structure.

According to the state government, preparatory work, including the development of a master plan and related reports, was currently underway, with construction expected to be completed within 24 months.

The flatted factory will provide fully equipped units with all essential facilities, enabling seamless production and operations, YEIDA said on Sunday.

This project will be built under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

After the construction, there will be a three-year defect-liability period. The multi-storey (basement + ground floor + three floors) building will cover over 38,665 square metre and offer state-of-the-art units for MSMEs.

The complex will include all modern facilities for internal water and electricity supply, fire safety, elevators, and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning).

The design will also follow green building standards. CCTV cameras, access control, and other electronic systems will be installed for security.

The complex will have good road connectivity with 24 and 30-meter-wide roads linking it to the highway.

External development work will also be done, including boundary walls, gates, guard rooms, internal roads, parking, drainage, sewage, water supply, plumbing pumps, fire safety systems, and landscaping.

According to experts, the flatted factory complex is an excellent model for MSME units, in which multi-unit industrial operations are possible in limited space.