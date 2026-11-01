SP promoted mafia culture, land grabbing in UP during its rule: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of promoting mafia culture, land grabbing and lawlessness during its tenure.
Describing the SP as a “mafia-driven party”, Adityanath said its leaders had repeatedly attempted to grab properties belonging to prominent families. Taking a dig at the opposition party, he said, “Just as a dog’s tail can never be straightened, people associated with the SP can never mend their ways. Whenever they get an opportunity, their tendency is to grab land.”
He was addressing a public meeting at Asuran Crossing after inaugurating the first phase of the Godhoiya drain rejuvenation project, completed at a cost of ₹495.24 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for the second phase, estimated to cost ₹92.72 crore, which is expected to benefit residents of 17 municipal wards.
The CM also laid the foundation stone for the Gorakhpur Sewerage Scheme (Zone A-3), which will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹721.40 crore.