SP promoted mafia culture, land grabbing in UP during its rule: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of promoting mafia culture, land grabbing and lawlessness during its tenure. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Describing the SP as a “mafia-driven party”, Adityanath said its leaders had repeatedly attempted to grab properties belonging to prominent families. Taking a dig at the opposition party, he said, “Just as a dog’s tail can never be straightened, people associated with the SP can never mend their ways. Whenever they get an opportunity, their tendency is to grab land.”

He was addressing a public meeting at Asuran Crossing after inaugurating the first phase of the Godhoiya drain rejuvenation project, completed at a cost of ₹495.24 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for the second phase, estimated to cost ₹92.72 crore, which is expected to benefit residents of 17 municipal wards.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the Gorakhpur Sewerage Scheme (Zone A-3), which will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹721.40 crore.