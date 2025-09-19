SP regimes known for land grabbing: UP BJP general secretary

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh has said that the party’s ‘Trishakti Formula’—strong Shakti Kendras, robust booths, and effective mandals—will ensure the party’s definite victory. Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh. (HT file)

He urged party workers to counter the opposition’s “lies and deceit” through this strategy and directed them to execute all programmes of the Seva Pakhwada, launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, in an impactful manner.

Addressing organisational meetings in Etawah and Auraiya, Singh emphasised the need to strengthen Shakti Kendras in view of upcoming panchayat, MLC and assembly elections. He interacted with Shakti Kendra conveners, mandal presidents, district office-bearers, SC Morcha leaders and party workers, stressing that every worker must reach every household to expose opposition conspiracies.

He said the opposition lacks vision, policy and intent, while SP and Congress are restless to reclaim their dynastic legacies. Singh accused SP regimes of atrocities on Dalits and women, land-grabbing, and appeasement politics. He highlighted the Modi government’s commitment to social justice, citing the Panchteerth initiatives and recognition of sanitation workers.

Singh asserted that BJP’s disciplined, hardworking cadres are the foundation of its nationwide victories and called for uniting all present and former office-bearers in ongoing campaigns.