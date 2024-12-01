Spitting ‘paan’ from moving bus proves fatal for Lko man

A 45-year-old man fell to his death from an air-conditioned state roadways bus allegedly after he opened its door to spit ‘paan’ as the vehicle moved through the Purvanchal Expressway here on Saturday, police said. (For representation)

Officials said the incident took place on the 93-km milestone of the expressway around 10.30 am when the bus was en route to Lucknow from Azamgarh. The man hailed from Lucknow’s Chinhat and was travelling with his wife.

“As the bus was approaching Bihi village under the Baldirai police station limits, a passenger opened the door of the moving bus to spit. He lost balance and fell onto the road, resulting in his death. He had opened the door to spit ‘paan’,” a police official said and added, “The bus was stopped immediately, and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) officials along with the police were informed.”

Baldirai station house officer (SHO) Dheeraj Kumar said UPEIDA personnel rushed the man to the local community health centre via ambulance, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. “The deceased was identified as Ram Jivan, a resident of Chinhat area in Lucknow. His wife, Savitri, was also travelling with him on the bus,” Kumar said.

He added that the bus had been taken to the police station for further investigation and the body had been sent for post-mortem.