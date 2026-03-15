SP’s politics has reduced to casteism: Jayant Chaudhary

Jayant Chaudhary, Union minister of state (independent charge), skill development and entrepreneurship and education, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) political strategy, claiming that it reflects “casteism rather than socialism”. Jayant Chaudhary, Union minister of state, addressing a rally in Deoria on March 15. (Sourced)

Addressing a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) rally at the Sugar Mill Ground in Deoria, Chaudhary, who is also the RLD president, said the opposition’s PDA narrative lacks clarity and reduces politics to caste divisions.

“I do not understand what their PDA really means. Their politics has shifted from socialism to casteism,” Chaudhary said. In a note of caution, he told farmers that division on caste lines would weaken their collective strength. He stressed that farmers’ welfare should remain above caste and regional considerations, adding that such divisions would undermine their unity and dilute their political voice.

The Union minister urged farmers to stay organised, stating that unity among them could significantly transform the economic conditions of villages. He said increased access to institutional credit is helping rural communities strengthen their livelihoods.

“Farmers need to unite and work collectively to improve their bargaining power and boost rural prosperity,” he said. Referring to the legacy of former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, he said Singh always advocated for the eradication of caste discrimination and empowerment of rural communities. He added that strengthening rural India is essential for the country’s overall development.

Chaudhary also highlighted the NDA government’s focus on rural investment, entrepreneurship and skill development, stating that such initiatives would create employment opportunities for the youth in villages.

“Today, farmers are getting loans more easily. Access to credit is improving, which is helping them expand their farming activities and strengthen their financial position,” he said.

The rally was organised as part of the RLD’s efforts to expand its political footprint in eastern Uttar Pradesh, a region traditionally outside its stronghold in western UP.

Other party leaders said the event was part of the RLD’s outreach programme in the Purvanchal region, where the party is seeking to strengthen its base among farming communities.

Ramashish Rai, RLD state president, and Rama Shankar Choudhary, the party’s district unit chief, also addressed the rally and called upon party workers to strengthen the NDA alliance ahead of the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.