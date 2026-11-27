Around seventy-three lakh young voters in the 18-19 age group and 1.64 crore women who are yet to be enrolled are the focus of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh, UP chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa. (HT file) more

Talking to a private channel, Rinwa said, “The draft voter list released by the ECI on November 17 with the commencement of the SSR has nearly 13.59 crore names, an increase of 19 lakh voters from the electoral roll published after the special intensive revision (SIR) that has 13.39 crore names.”

Yet over 2.58 crore eligible voters have not been enrolled in the voter list. They include 94.17 lakh male voters, he said. Replying to a question about the disparity in the number of voters in the panchayat voter list and the assembly voters list, he said, “There is a difference of 2.38 crore voters in the panchayat voter list ( rural areas voters) and the assembly voter list.”

A close scrutiny of the panchayat voter list indicates that people get their names enrolled in it with ease even if a person gives a wrong declaration for enrolment as a voter in the panchayat list, there is no action against them. A large number of minors and deceased people are enrolled in the panchayat voter list, he added.

“There is no need for a photo of the voter, birth certificate or residence proof for enrolment in the panchayat voter list. Even no scrutiny of the panchayat voter list is done. Gram pradhans have emerged as a big stakeholders in the panchayat elections and usually they put pressure on the people to get themselves enrolled as voters,” the UP CEO said.

Giving the example of Makhdumpur village in Rae Bareli district, Rinwa said, “The panchayat voter list carried 1987 names while the assembly voter list had 1539 voters. There was a gap of 448 voters between both the voter lists. A close scrutiny indicated that 4 names of the neighbouring village were added. Still, there was a difference of 404 names and among them only 92 were found eligible for enrolment in the assembly voters list.”

The UP CEO said, “A Samajwadi Party delegation had submitted a memorandum alleging 1 lakh duplicate voters in the assembly voter list. The list has been forwarded to the district election officers for scrutiny and to take necessary action.”