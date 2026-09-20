Stalled Narmada project shifted to CG City, renamed Nautica Greens

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has finally found an alternative site for its stalled high-end Narmada Apartments project, nearly six months after conducting a lottery for the flats. The authority has now approved a new five-acre group housing project near Ekana Stadium in CG City, officials said on Saturday. LDA’s new five-acre site near Ekana Stadium will comprise 500 flats and 20 penthouses. (For representation)

The new project, named Nautica Greens, will replace the earlier Narmada Apartments proposal, which remained stuck over litigation concerning the original site near Rapti Apartments on G-20 Road. The LDA had conducted an online lottery for the proposed flats on March 12, 2026, but construction could not begin at the allotted site, they added.

The development marks a significant shift for the authority, which had entered the high-end housing segment to offer premium housing while competing with private developers.

The project was originally proposed with 300 flats and 12 penthouses but has now been redesigned at the new location to comprise 500 flats and 20 penthouses, officials said.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar approved the project on Saturday after a committee headed by the authority’s secretary examined the issue and recommended an alternative site. The new project will come up on a corner plot along the 45-metre-wide road connecting Ekana Cricket Stadium and a mall.

The project will comprise five 28-storey towers housing 500 3BHK-plus-study flats, each measuring around 2,100 sq ft. In addition, 20 penthouses of around 4,000 sq ft each will be constructed.

The project will also include a roughly 3,500-square-metre park, gymnasium, swimming pool, clubhouse, children’s play area, power backup and parking facilities for more than 500 vehicles.

According to officials, the new location will provide access to Shaheed Path and Sultanpur Road and is close to the CG City Urban Wetland, Nausena Shaurya Vatika and Harmony Park. Sanskriti School, CSI Tower, HCL and the police headquarters are also located nearby.

Officials said the LDA had decided to protect the interests of those who had already secured units in the Narmada Apartments lottery.

The existing allottees will be accommodated in Nautica Greens without having to pay any additional charges. Those who do not want to shift to the new project will be entitled to a refund of their deposited amount along with interest, as per applicable rules, they added.

According to officials, the authority will begin online registration for Nautica Greens after obtaining RERA registration and completing the prescribed formalities.

On September 19, HT reported that the LDA had begun looking for an alternative site for Narmada Apartments after the proposed 29-storey project failed to take off even after the lottery.

Earlier, residents of Rapti Apartments had opposed the proposed Narmada Apartment project.

LDA officials said that the decision to shift the project would have no impact on the land which was earlier proposed for Narmada Apartments. Plans for the next project on the site will proceed only after the court delivers its final decision.