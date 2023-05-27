Mental, sexual abuse: Adhere to guidelines to protect kids, U.P. tells schools

The state government has issued instructions to strictly adhere to the guidelines set to prevent physical, mental and sexual abuse of children studying in government schools. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The instructions follow the incident of sexual assault of 13 minor girls by their teacher in the government junior high school in Shahjahanpur district.

The government has reissued detailed guidelines, which were prepared in 2015, regarding incidents against students in all educational institutions and has directed schools to follow them strictly.

The guidelines were issued two weeks after a computer instructor sexually assaulted 13 minor girls of 12 to 16 years of age in a government junior high school in Shahjahanpur district. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognizance of media reports and asked the state government to ensure that proper guidelines are issued to all schools under their jurisdiction to ensure that there is no delay or attempt to conceal facts of any untoward incident on the part of the school authorities, so that perpetrators in such matters are nabbed without any delay.

Instructions issued to all BSAs

State project director Vijay Kiran Anand has sent a letter to all district basic education officers (BSAs) to ensure action in this regard. The letter reads: “The guidelines should be followed in all primary, upper primary, composite and Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools. Ensure strict compliance by all principals, teachers, staff, warden and members of the school management committee”.

The purpose of the guidelines issued on February 23, 2015, was to protect school-going children from physical and mental harassment. It had also fixed accountability for harassment of children on the principals, teachers and other officials of the institution concerned.

Suggestions for safe environment on campus

The guidelines further say, “It is the responsibility of every school management / school management committee and principals to create a safe and secure environment for children on the school premises, while they are on the way to school and during their field visits outside the school.”

The guidelines also mention a series of measures to protect children, including the installation of GPS systems in school buses, mandatory verification of driver and helper, advertising of child helpline, women helpline, and display of police station numbers inside buses, and the deployment of two teachers in each school bus. It also explains behaviour of teachers and non-teaching staff.

Instructions were also given to run a campaign to encourage mutual coordination and raise awareness among children, while information has been given to seek help from various organisations.