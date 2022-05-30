Stay away from graft: UP energy minister tells powermen
Energy minister AK Sharma on Monday said that the Yogi Adityanath government had a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ towards corruption and warned that anyone found indulging in graft and laxity would be severely punished.
“Power personnel must bring about change in their work culture or be ready to face the music,” he warned in a written statement here.
He pointed out that executive engineer, Gomti Nagar, Vijay Shankar Johari was recently sacked after a video of his demanding bribe from a contractor in the name of a senior official went viral and the charges were found to be true in the inquiry.
“Similarly, junior engineer, Bakshi Ka Talab, Om Prakash Singh was suspended on Sunday after an audio clip in which he was heard demanding bribe from a consumer went viral,” the minister said.
He said crackdown against the corrupt would continue unabated.
The minister also directed divisional engineers to hear public complaints through the SAMBHAV portal on days and time fixed for the same. He said he would directly monitor complaints that were not resolved at the local level.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics