Students should read biographies, memoirs, says Justice Dhulia

Supreme Court judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia inaugurated a hostel for girls at Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School here on Sunday. Justice Dhulia was a cadet at the school in 1972. JusticeSudhanshu Dhulia at the Sainik School in Lucknow on Sunday (Sourced)

In his address to the gathering, Justice Dhulia was emphatic on the growing need for reading books, memoirs, biographies and books on war strategies. He also discussed at length the burgeoning influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in people’s daily lives. Though, as per him, there are several advantages of AI to facilitate modern living, the disastrous ill effects of the same can not only be dangerous but also fatal.

Dhulia was nostalgic as he reminisced about old acquaintances, places and childhood activities. He was accompanied by his wife Vaishali Dhulia. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Col Rajesh Raghav, the principal of the school, Col DS Chauhan, the registrar, and Lt Col Sachin Chamoli, the headmaster.

Some other illustrious alumni who were present included Raj Kamal Yadav, IAS, UP Cadre, Director Industries, Old Boys Association president Sudhir Tyagi and Amit Jaiswal, a lawyer and secretary of OBA. Justice Dhulia paid floral tributes to all martyrs at the War Memorial situated in the school just after his arrival.

The new hostel can house 150 students. He expressed satisfaction over the fact that Col Rajesh Raghav had been working for the steady progress of this institution, both materially and academically.

Sudhir Tyagi and Amit Jaiswal presented a memento to Justice Dhulia. Col Rajesh Raghav gave him a copy of his Cadet Dossier.