Super-speciality treatment now accessible to poor in UP: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that adequate advanced medical facilities, along with the Ayushman Bharat card, has made super-speciality treatment accessible to economically weaker sections struggling with medical expenses for themselves and their families. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

He was addressing a gathering at Jangiya Bazar on BRD Medical College Road after inaugurating the multi-super-speciality Regency Hospital in Gorakhpur. “There is no dearth of funds for treatment. In the past one year alone, ₹1,100 crore has been disbursed from the CM Relief Fund without any discrimination or pick-and-choose policy,” the chief minister said.

He said that super-speciality healthcare is now available in Gorakhpur, and common citizens are benefitting through Ayushman Bharat and the CM Jan Arogya Yojana. In cases where Ayushman coverage falls short, assistance will be provided from the CM Relief Fund or legislators’ funds.

The chief minister also launched the hospital’s patient app “Regency My Care” and inspected the facilities. He said that earlier, expensive treatments were beyond the reach of the poor, but are now becoming easily accessible. The new 250-bed Regency Hospital, with an 80-bed ICU, will serve patients from eastern Uttar Pradesh, north-west Bihar and even Nepal.

Yogi Adityanath emphasised that the government’s goal is to ensure equal healthcare access without discrimination. He recalled the days when eastern UP had very poor medical infrastructure and BRD Medical College was the only major centre in the region. He highlighted that today AIIMS Gorakhpur, new medical colleges across districts and advanced centres such as the cancer facility at BHU have transformed healthcare in the region.

Dr Atul Kapoor, chairman and MD of Regency Hospital, said Regency Health was founded on the belief that world-class healthcare should not remain confined to big cities.

“With the launch of our new super-speciality hospital in Gorakhpur, we are fulfilling that vision by bringing advanced technology, specialised expertise, and compassionate care closer to the people of Purvanchal. This hospital is not just a medical institution—it is a lifeline for the entire region,” he said.

Equipped with 80 ICU beds and eight modular operation theatres, the tertiary care facility offers comprehensive services across all major specialties. It also houses the region’s first dedicated cardiac care unit with advanced Cath Lab, IVUS technology, and 24-hour bypass surgeons, making life-saving CABG (Coronary Artery Bypass Graft) surgeries accessible locally. This will eliminate the need to refer critical patients to Delhi or Lucknow. The hospital is also expected to generate employment for 800–900 local people.

The ceremony was attended by Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, MLA Mahendra Pal Singh, Domariyaganj MP Jagdambika Pal and Gorakhpur mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastav.