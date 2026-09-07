‘Tameez mein rehna chahiye’: Kailash Kher addresses Samay Raina-Sharon Verma’s Kashmiri Pandit-Bihari row

Singer Kailash Kher has called for greater awareness and civility in public discourse, urging people to remain “chaitanye” (alert) and “tameez” (polite) amid criticism surrounding jokes involving Bihar and Kashmir on the stand-up comedy show India’s Got Latent. Kailash Kher addressed Samay Raina and Sharon Verma's India's Got Latent row.

Speaking to ANI, Kher was asked about comedians making fun of statements associated with Kashmiri Pandits and Biharis and about the broader debate around stand-up comedy on social media.

'Tameez mein rehna chahiye' “Look, if I'll tell you in terms of music, then music is not just a tune its something that can also make you laugh, its also a form of discipline. So, you should stay in music. If your music tune is not correct, then you may end in making fun of someone," he said.

Kher then stressed the importance of conduct and politeness. He said, “To islie manushye ko chaitanye mein rehna chahiye, tameez mein rehna chahiye… or apni apni tameez se sb baat krein, to sbko itna to pta hi hai kaise jeena hai, kese hasna hai or kese hsaana hai, kese kisi ka dil jeetna hai…(So, a person should be alert, should be polite, and should talk to everyone politely. Everyone knows how to live, how to laugh, how to win the hearts of people)."

'I have always been polite' He also reflected on his own journey to fame, saying he had always tried to conduct himself politely. “I have always been polite,” he said, while acknowledging that popularity can bring criticism, envy and hostility.

“There will be critics, there will be haters, there will be jealous people. Then you will realise that you have come so far,” Kher said.

About Samay Raina controversy Kailash Kher's remarks came amid criticism of an exchange between comedian Samay Raina and comedian Sharon Verma during Season 2 of 'India's Got Latent', which has attracted political attention over jokes involving Bihar and Kashmir.

Sharon Verma, a former contestant from the first season, appeared as a panellist alongside Samay Raina, Orry, Archana Puran Singh and Nishant Suri.

During the episode, Raina made a joke about Verma's Bihari roots and stereotypes surrounding migration for work. Verma responded with a joke about Raina's Kashmiri identity and "getting stoned", and also said she had "atleast left her state by choice."