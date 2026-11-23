A Taiwan-based technology company has proposed an investment of around ₹1,141 crore (USD 122 million) in Uttar Pradesh to set up an advanced electronics and sensor manufacturing unit, during a meeting between its delegation and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. For representation only (Sourced)

Eugene Huang, chairperson of Taiwan’s leading technology company Creative Sensor Inc., led the delegation that paid a courtesy visit to the chief minister.

Welcoming the proposed investment, Yogi said the state government would extend all possible support to strengthen the advanced electronics manufacturing ecosystem. “Uttar Pradesh has today emerged as the country’s most preferred investment destination, and the state government will extend all possible support to promote the advanced electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the state,” he said.

Referring to the proposed Taiwan City, being developed across 300 acres in the YEIDA region, and the semiconductor unit, the chief minister said the state’s policies were industry-friendly and assured investors of support at every stage. He said the proposed unit would create opportunities for ITI-trained youth.

Huang praised the state’s law and order, transparent governance and investment-friendly policies. He said the development of world-class infrastructure and a conducive industrial environment had strengthened global investors’ confidence in UP. “Our company is excited to become a part of UP’s development journey by establishing an important manufacturing unit here,” he said.