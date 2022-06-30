Take credit deposit ratio up to 60% in five years: Yogi to bankers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the bankers to set higher Credit Deposit (CD) ratio targets and take the same up from 53% to 55% in one year and 60% in next five years in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the state government will soon launch a new scheme to connect every family with a job or make the same self-reliant.

“We should make efforts to take the CD ratio from prevailing 53% to 55% in the next one year and set a target of taking the CD ratio to 60% in the next five years. This will add to boosting the people’s confidence in the banking institutions,” said Yogi, while launching an annual loan scheme to disburse loan of ₹2.35 lakh crore in 2022-2023 in the presence of representatives of nationalised banks.

He dwelt at length on the conditions that he said prevailed in Uttar Pradesh before installation of his government in 2017. He said state government wanted more loans to be disbursed to the people in the state.

“But no one was aware of how much to disburse. The state government launched loan melas to increase the CD ratio. UP organised loan melas even during the Covid-19 period. Our CD ratio has now gone up from 46% to 53%,” he said.

Yogi used the occasion to inaugurate five common facilitation centres set up in Agra, Ambedkarnagar, Sitapur, Azamgarh and Siddharthnagar to give a boost to local products and speak to entrepreneurs and artisans in these districts.

He disbursed loans of ₹16,000 crore to 0.19 million entrepreneurs, artisans and workers, the beneficiaries of PM Mudra Yojana and other government schemes at the virtual MSME Loan Mela here on Thursday. A memorandum of understanding between the state government and Amazon was signed on the occasion to connect the ODOP scheme with e-commerce.

Besides holding loan melas, with the next one scheduled before September 25, he said the state government would soon launch new schemes to connect every family to a job and make the same self-reliant.

“We are bringing a new scheme. We are going to launch a family card for the families that have not got benefitted with a job or have not become self-reliant. We are going to map such families to link them to one job or make them self-reliant. The bankers will play a major role in this,” he said. Yogi said educational institutions have remained indifferent to the government schemes and this has deprived the people of their benefits.

“Our education institutions should remain indifferent to government schemes. It should be mandatory for them to connect with central and state government’s schemes to connect the youths to jobs and making them self-reliant. Banks should also have information about such schemes,” he said.

Yogi said the state faced challenges on various fronts and the unemployment ratio was more than 18% earlier, but it had been brought down to less than 3%.

“The previous government had no interest in implementing important schemes. It had no interest in implementing the Namame Gange or other programmes. There was no policy to revive the rivers. There was no shortage of funds or lack of cooperation from the Centre. The state government lacked will power… We launched One District One Product (ODOP) scheme on January 24, 2018. We did so after formulating an action plan. We were sure this scheme will make the state an export hub. Uttar Pradesh had exports of ₹80,000 crore till 2016. Now, we have ₹1.56 lakh crore exports from Uttar Pradesh,” said Yogi.

