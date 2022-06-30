Take credit deposit ratio up to 60% in five years: Yogi to bankers
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the bankers to set higher Credit Deposit (CD) ratio targets and take the same up from 53% to 55% in one year and 60% in next five years in Uttar Pradesh.
He said the state government will soon launch a new scheme to connect every family with a job or make the same self-reliant.
“We should make efforts to take the CD ratio from prevailing 53% to 55% in the next one year and set a target of taking the CD ratio to 60% in the next five years. This will add to boosting the people’s confidence in the banking institutions,” said Yogi, while launching an annual loan scheme to disburse loan of ₹2.35 lakh crore in 2022-2023 in the presence of representatives of nationalised banks.
He dwelt at length on the conditions that he said prevailed in Uttar Pradesh before installation of his government in 2017. He said state government wanted more loans to be disbursed to the people in the state.
“But no one was aware of how much to disburse. The state government launched loan melas to increase the CD ratio. UP organised loan melas even during the Covid-19 period. Our CD ratio has now gone up from 46% to 53%,” he said.
Yogi used the occasion to inaugurate five common facilitation centres set up in Agra, Ambedkarnagar, Sitapur, Azamgarh and Siddharthnagar to give a boost to local products and speak to entrepreneurs and artisans in these districts.
He disbursed loans of ₹16,000 crore to 0.19 million entrepreneurs, artisans and workers, the beneficiaries of PM Mudra Yojana and other government schemes at the virtual MSME Loan Mela here on Thursday. A memorandum of understanding between the state government and Amazon was signed on the occasion to connect the ODOP scheme with e-commerce.
Besides holding loan melas, with the next one scheduled before September 25, he said the state government would soon launch new schemes to connect every family to a job and make the same self-reliant.
“We are bringing a new scheme. We are going to launch a family card for the families that have not got benefitted with a job or have not become self-reliant. We are going to map such families to link them to one job or make them self-reliant. The bankers will play a major role in this,” he said. Yogi said educational institutions have remained indifferent to the government schemes and this has deprived the people of their benefits.
“Our education institutions should remain indifferent to government schemes. It should be mandatory for them to connect with central and state government’s schemes to connect the youths to jobs and making them self-reliant. Banks should also have information about such schemes,” he said.
Yogi said the state faced challenges on various fronts and the unemployment ratio was more than 18% earlier, but it had been brought down to less than 3%.
“The previous government had no interest in implementing important schemes. It had no interest in implementing the Namame Gange or other programmes. There was no policy to revive the rivers. There was no shortage of funds or lack of cooperation from the Centre. The state government lacked will power… We launched One District One Product (ODOP) scheme on January 24, 2018. We did so after formulating an action plan. We were sure this scheme will make the state an export hub. Uttar Pradesh had exports of ₹80,000 crore till 2016. Now, we have ₹1.56 lakh crore exports from Uttar Pradesh,” said Yogi.
Application process for PMAY houses on land freed from Atiq begins
The Prayagraj Development Authority has kick started the online application process for allotment of 76 houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) on a piece of land that was freed from the clutches of mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmed, from Thursday. The land measuring 1731 sq m belonging to Atiq Ahmad was freed by the state government from Lukerganj area as part of its action against illegal properties of criminal.
With Sena-BJP back in power, HCMTR, Pune airport and riverfront development projects may see light of day
Sinhagad fort safety inspection to be carried out soon
Taking serious cognisance of heavy boulders falling at Sinhagad Fort, Kalyan Darwaza, killing 27-year-old trekker Hemang Gala; a detailed inspection survey will soon be done of the fort by the Pune district administration. In the June 25 incident, there was a landslide, causing huge rocks and mud to fall down, blocking the entire Kalyan Darwaza pathway.
State govt’s reply on demolition: ‘Nameplate of Javed Mohd was affixed on gate of house’
Sarin.jitendra@gmail.com PRAYAGRAJ The state government on Thursday filed a counter-affidavit (reply) before the Allahabad high court on the petition filed by wife of June 10 Prayagraj violence accused Javed Mohammad, Parveen Fatima, challenging the demolition of her house on June 12. The court granted one week's time to the petitioners (Parveen Fatima and her daughter Sumaiya Fatima) to file a rejoinder affidavit and fixed July 7 as the next date of hearing in the case.
Belapur Fort to be transferred from CIDCO to archaeological department
