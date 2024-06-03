Thief falls asleep during robbery in Lucknow, police wake him up in the morning

In a bizarre incident, a thief who broke into a locked house of a doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow dozed off in the comfort of an air conditioner after completing his crime. The next morning, he woke up surrounded by the police team. The police have arrested the thief and charged him under IPC section 379 A for the theft.(ETV Bharat)

The incident took place in the locked house of a doctor named Sunil Pandey, situated in Sector-20 of Indira Nagar, under the jurisdiction of the Ghazipur police station, The Times of India reported.

Pandey works at Balrampur Hospital and is currently stationed in Varanasi, leaving the house unoccupied.

The thief sneaked into the locked house, rummaged through the premises, collected the valuables and then switched on the AC to take a break. However, the man dozed off due to extreme intoxication. Meanwhile, the neighbours became suspicious of finding Pandey's door ajar in the morning. They peeped in to see the house ransacked, with items strewn around, the report added.

The neighbours immediately alerted the police, and the cops found the thief, identified as Kapil, sleeping with the stolen valuables. The police have arrested the thief and charged him under IPC section 379 A for the theft.

The police said the intruder broke into the cupboards and took everything, including cash. He even attempted to steal the washbasin, gas cylinder, and water pump before attempting to remove the house battery, but he dozed off.

