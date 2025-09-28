Those who trying to create anarchy will face consequences: UP CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday warned that anyone obstructing development or disrupting government projects in Uttar Pradesh will face serious consequences as the era of lawlessness under previous Samajwadi Party and Congress governments was over. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during visit to Balrampur on September 28. (Sourced)

“Some people live in India but are inspired by the slogan of Ghazwa-e-Hind and are promoting anti-national activities. Ghazwa-e-Hind will not happen on Indian soil. Even imagining or dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind guarantees a ticket to hell. Whoever wishes to go to hell should attempt to create chaos,” Yogi said.

“Time has gone when SP and Congress governments were there. Those governments allowed riots and arson, and the safety of daughters was at risk. They even welcomed those who destroyed businesses and traders’ establishments. Now there is a double-engine government,” he added.

“Those hiding under false identities and indulging in such activities should also listen carefully that they will meet the same fate as Chhangur aka Jalaluddin (the alleged mastermind of a multi-crore illegal religious conversion racket in Balrampur) sooner or later,” Yogi said.

The CM was speaking in Balrampur while dedicating projects and laying the foundation for 124 welfare and development schemes worth ₹825 crore. He further said that those living on Indian soil and engaging in anti-India and anti-Hindu activities must be strictly confronted and people must inform administration and police about them.

He said that some people do not like peace and development. “They think the government will bow down before them, but from the very first day, the double-engine government has been committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards crime, criminals, traitors and anti-nationals. Our sympathy is for daughters, sisters, youths, poor, farmers, businessmen and those who respect Bharat as a mother and revere its traditions and culture,” Yogi added.

“These fools do not even know that symbols of faith deserve respect, not love slogans. Faith is not meant for display but is a matter of inner conscience. They are weak and cowardly,” he said. The CM also said that children’s hands should hold pens, notebooks, science and mathematics books, but some people give them ‘I Love Muhammad’ posters to create chaos in society.”

“I have come to Balrampur to warn such people. If you create hurdles in development and disturb development schemes with nuisance, this development will first become the reason for their destruction,” the CM said.

“If any one dares to create anarchy during festivals, their generations to come will remember what price one has to pay for creating anarchy,” he added.

Speaking about Balrampur, Yogi said between 1997 to 2017 the district was neglected. The schemes that should have come to this district after 1997 didn’t come. The double engine government gave development projects without bias, he added.

“Balrampur has a connection with the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee too as he became an MP for the first time from here. Hence, the government has set up a medical college in his name here and it will start functioning soon,” the CM said.

“A handful of people, once empowered by corrupt governments, had created an identity crisis for the state through riots that drove away industries, development and investment. Now, after eight-and-a-half-years of failed intentions, they are adopting new tricks,” he added.

In a stern tone, Yogi warned, “We are always more prepared than you think. Dare any mischief, and you will be beaten—just like in Bareilly.”

“If anyone in your village, town, or neighbourhood is spreading terror, first try to stop and explain to them; if they don’t listen, promptly inform the administration and the administration will deal with them. You just quietly inform us, we will take care of the rest. One must remain alert against elements involved in love jihad, religious conversions, anti-national acts, cow slaughter and cow smuggling,” the CM said.