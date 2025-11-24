A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three of his friends over a measly ₹101 that was owed to him, Indira Nagar police here said on Sunday. Two of the three accused were arrested within 72 hours of the crime, they added. Trio beats friend to death after spat over ₹ 101 dues

The arrested men were identified as Akhilesh Kumar, 21, and Prince alias Arun Yadav, 24, who was once a roommate of the victim Shashi Prakash Upadhyaya. Police said the third accused, Angad, who allegedly initiated the dispute, was on the run.

Shashi Prakash, originally from Raje Sultanpur in Ambedkar Nagar, was a loan recovery agent and lived alone in a rented house in Raghuraj Nagar, Sector 8, Indira Nagar. His body was found late Wednesday night at a crossing barely 200 metres away from his accommodation.

DCP East Shashank Singh said Shashi had lent ₹800 to Angad to buy shoes. Out of this, a sum of ₹101 was yet to be paid. On November 19, the trio allegedly called Shashi out of his house on the pretext of settling the pending amount. An argument broke out, which escalated into a violent assault.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to using a glass shard to hit Shashi on the head. He collapsed and died on the spot. The three fled the spot after the assault. Following the discovery of the body, police registered a case against unidentified persons on November 20,” he added.

Senior officers formed multiple teams from the East Zone surveillance unit and Ghazipur police station to track the attackers.

“Investigators scanned several hours of CCTV footage and analysed Shashi’s call records. The movement of the suspects was traced through these visuals, which showed them regrouping and fleeing on a motorcycle after the attack,” said ADCP East Amit Kumawat.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached the Kamta bus stand on Sunday morning, where the accused were spotted while attempting to flee the city. After a brief chase, they were apprehended. The criminal background of the arrested men was now being verified,” said Ghazipur ACP Anindaya Vikram Singh.

Police said all three accused were friends of Shashi and worked part-time under him in the city. Shashi had helped them get jobs in the loan recovery setup.

Both men have been booked under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sent to jail.