Truck hits man sitting on busy road in UP's Pratapgarh | Video

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 01, 2024 12:08 PM IST

The man, who was sitting on a chair, appeared unhurt after the collision.

A man sitting on a chair in the middle of a busy road amid heavy rain, had a narrow escape as the chair was knocked down by a truck, with the vehicle nearly crushing him in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

A screengrab of the viral video (Video courtesy: X)
A screengrab of the viral video (Video courtesy: X)

The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday. Its video is going viral on social media.

In the video, the man is seen sitting close on the road in front of a police check post as vehicles pass him. Dressed only in a pair of black shorts, his legs are are folded, and he appears to be unbothered by the traffic around him.

Amid jeering by passersby, his chair is hit from behind by the truck. The man is knocked down by the sudden collision; he is seen lying on the road looking around and appears unhurt.

Shockingly, however, no one comes or stops their vehicle to help him. An onlooker is even heard telling the truck driver ‘jao, jao’ (keep driving).

Taking cognisance of the viral clip, local police said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that after an immediate investigation, the man was found to be 'mentally ill.'

“He has been handed over to his family. The truck that hit him is being identified and further legal proceedings are underway,” the statement noted.

According to India Today, the man was identified as Ajay.

