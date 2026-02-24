Tutor held for repeated sexual assaults on girl, forcing abortion

LUCKNOW A private tutor, hired by a government-employed couple to help their 13-year-old daughter with her studies, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the minor repeatedly over a month and forcing her to take abortion pills after she became pregnant, said police. The accused was tutoring the girl in the afternoon sessions at her residence here when her parents used to be away at work and her grandmother sat outside in the sun. (Pic for representation)

According to officials, the accused crushed the young girl’s resistance with severe threats to ruin her life, continuing the abuse under the guise of tuition from January 22 to February 21. Paralyzed by terror and the weight of social stigma, the victim endured the nightmare in silence until the forced medication caused her health to severely deteriorate. The horrifying ordeal finally came to light when the victim broke down and confided in her mother, leading the devastated parents to file a formal complaint on February 21, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Nipun Agarwal.

The accused, Veer Singh Yadav alias Veeraj, 28, was tutoring the girl in the afternoon sessions at her Sushant Golf City home here when her parents used to be away at work and her grandmother sat outside in the sun. He had been teaching the girl for nearly a year, said Rajeev Ranjan Upadhyay, SHO (Sushant Golf City). The accused, originally from Banda district, was residing in Lucknow’s Gomti Enclave.

“Veer Singh Yadav, son of Ramnaresh Yadav, was nabbed from his uncle’s house in Revtapur village under Sushant Golf City police limits on Monday around 2:30am, based on technical surveillance, manual intelligence and informer leads. He was remanded to judicial custody after legal proceedings,” read a Lucknow police statement.

“On January 22, when the victim’s parents were at work and her grandmother was sitting outside in the sun, the accused allegedly raped the minor while she was alone at home. When she resisted, he threatened her with dire consequences, compelling her to stay silent,” said the DCP.

Thereafter, he continued visiting the house on the pretext of tuition classes in the afternoons and repeatedly assaulted her sexually until February 21, impregnating her, said police. “The accused allegedly administered medication to induce an abortion. Her health deteriorated due to the forced abortion, prompting her to confide in her mother. The parents then submitted a written complaint to the police,” added the DCP.

“Four police teams, armed with technical surveillance, human intelligence and tip-offs, hunted him down and arrested him at 2:30am on Monday from his uncle’s house in Revtapur village. Now in judicial custody, Veeraj, with two prior criminal cases, faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Sections 74, 65(1), 89, 351(3)), Pocso Act (5/6) and SC/ST Atrocities Act (including casteist abuse sections),” said DCP (South) Nipun Agarwal.