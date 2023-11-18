Two cattle smugglers held after encounter in U.P.’s Azamgarh

Two cattle smugglers were arrested after an encounter near Devkali Taran turn under Mubarakpur police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district early on Saturday, police said. Two country made pistols and one mobike were recovered from their possession, they added. Criminal Salim Nat suffered injuries in his leg in retaliatory action by police. (For Representation)

The arrested criminals identified as Salim Nat and Sandip Gupta carried a reward of ₹25,000 each on their head, they said. As per the police, Nat is leader of the gang involved in smuggling of cows and prohibited meat.

Confirming the arrests, additional superintendent of police, Azamgarh, Shailendra Lal said six cases are registered against Salim Nat who is a resident of Kopaganj area of Mau. He said four cases are registered against Sandip Gupta.

The police said they received inputs that both the criminals would go to Moinabad in Mubarakpur. Soon, the police started checking and saw two people coming on a bike. Police personnel tried to stop them but they sped up and fell on the ground while trying to flee.

Later, they opened fire on police personnel, police said. In the retaliatory action, Salim Nat suffered injuries in his leg. He was admitted to a hospital where his condition was said to be stable, police said.